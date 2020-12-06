Puig agreed to a contract Saturday with Dominican Winter League club Tores del Este, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.
Puig ended up sitting out the entire 2020 campaign after the contract he agreed to with the Braves in late July fell through following his positive test for COVID-19. The outfielder looks to be healthy again now that he's competing in the Dominican Republic, where he'll presumably be aiming to showcase himself to MLB teams this winter. The 29-year-old slashed .267/.327/.458 with 24 home runs and 19 stolen bases in his last full season in the majors in 2019.