Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Injures right oblique

Puig was diagnosed with a right oblique strain after exiting Sunday's tilt against the Angels, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

It appears likely that Puig could miss significant time given the nature of his injury, although more news will likely be released after the game. A short stint on the disabled list is certainly on the table as of now, especially with the All Star break on the horizon.

