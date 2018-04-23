Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Drives in two
Grandal went 1-for-3 with a double, two RBI, a walk and a run scored in Sunday's 4-3 over the Nationals.
Grandal has a hit in each of his last 11 games after delivering a two-RBI double in the sixth inning Sunday. He continues to be red hot at the plate, slashing .349/.446/.587 with three home runs and 16 RBI through 17 games. It's unlikely that Grandal will continue to hit at this pace, but a struggling Dodgers team will continue to ride his production for the time being.
