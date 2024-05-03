Grandal (foot) joined the Pirates at PNC Park on Friday, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Grandal has not yet been activated from the injured list, but that seems likely to happen prior to Friday's game against the Rockies. The veteran catcher missed the first month-plus of the season due to plantar fasciitis in his left foot but has played nine rehab games with Triple-A Indianapolis, posting a .716 OPS with one home run. Pittsburgh could send the struggling Henry Davis down to make room on the active roster for Grandal.