Grandal is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.
Grandal had started at catcher both of the past two days, so he's likely just sitting out Sunday for maintenance purposes as the Pirates and Cubs wrap up their series with an afternoon game. Joey Bart will replace Grandal behind the dish.
More News
-
Pirates' Yasmani Grandal: Clubs first homer of 2024•
-
Pirates' Yasmani Grandal: Getting rest Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Yasmani Grandal: Heads to bench Monday•
-
Pirates' Yasmani Grandal: One hit in Pittsburgh debut•
-
Pirates' Yasmani Grandal: Back in action Saturday•
-
Pirates' Yasmani Grandal: Returns from injured list•