Grandal is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.
Grandal will take a seat for the day game after he started behind the plate in both of the previous two nights, going 1-for-7 with a home run. Joey Bart will replace Grandal on Wednesday as the Pirates' starting catcher.
