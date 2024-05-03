The Pirates activated Grandal (foot) from the 10-day injured list Friday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.
Grandal got a late start to the season while battling plantar fasciitis in his left foot, but he participated in nine rehab games with Triple-A Indianapolis and is feeling well enough to join the active roster. The veteran catcher is likely to share starts behind the dish with Joey Bart.
More News
-
Pirates' Yasmani Grandal: Spotted at PNC Park•
-
Pirates' Yasmani Grandal: Appears in back-to-back games•
-
Pirates' Yasmani Grandal: Return from IL imminent•
-
Pirates' Yasmani Grandal: Back behind plate•
-
Pirates' Yasmani Grandal: Cleared for rehab assignment•
-
Pirates' Yasmani Grandal: Close to running bases•