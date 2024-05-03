Share Video

The Pirates activated Grandal (foot) from the 10-day injured list Friday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Grandal got a late start to the season while battling plantar fasciitis in his left foot, but he participated in nine rehab games with Triple-A Indianapolis and is feeling well enough to join the active roster. The veteran catcher is likely to share starts behind the dish with Joey Bart.

