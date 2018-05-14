Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Goes deep in loss

Grandal went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 5-3 loss to Cincinnati.

Grandal returned to the lineup after getting Saturday off, and he responded with his sixth long ball of the campaign. The switch-hitting catcher's hot start (.275/.385/.500) has allowed him to escape an expected platoon, with Austin Barnes getting a good portion of his at-bats at the keystone. Grandal remains a mainstay in the heart of a struggling Dodgers' lineup, despite getting off to a poor start this month (5-for-31 in May).