Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Heads to bench Sunday

Grandal is out of the lineup Sunday against the Padres.

Grandal hasn't recorded a base hit in the month of May, and went 0-for-8 at the dish while starting the first two games of the series. He'll get what appears to be a regular day off to clear his head, with Austin Barnes in line to man the backstop.

