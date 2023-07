The Dodgers optioned Hernandez to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

Hernandez has struggled mightily during his limited chances in the majors this season, going just 3-for-22 with four RBI. He's been much more effective in the minors, where he's slashing .260/407/.385 through 216 plate appearances. Hernandez's departure will clear a spot on the active roster for Amed Rosario, who was acquired in a trade with Cleveland on Wednesday.