Hernandez was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Just a day after being promoted to the big leagues by the Dodgers, Hernandez will return to Triple-A while Andre Jackson gets the call up to take the infielder's roster spot. Hernandez is slashing .308/.500/.385 through 18 Triple-A appearances and could return to Los Angeles if their infield depth is ever tested again during the season.
