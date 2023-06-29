Hernandez went 1-for-3 with three RBI in a loss to the Rockies on Wednesday.

Hernandez notched his first runs batted in of the campaign with a two-run single in the fourth inning and added a sacrifice fly in the eighth. The 25-year-old is up with the Dodgers as a fill-in for utility man Chris Taylor, who is on the injured list with a knee injury. Wednesday was Hernandez's first appearance in a game since he was called up Sunday, and he may see infrequent opportunities while he's with the big club.