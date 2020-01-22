Play

Covey rejected his outright assignment to Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

The 28-year-old will be on the lookout for a new minor-league home after going through the waiver wire unclaimed before rejecting his assignment from Chicago. Covey posted a 7.98 ERA and 1.76 WHIP across 12 starts last season, and now owns a 6.54 ERA over three big-league seasons with the White Sox.

