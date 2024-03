Covey reported tightness in his right shoulder Saturday, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The news of Covey's injury comes a day after the 32-year-old reliever surrendered two earned runs and three walks without recording an out against the Marlins on Friday. The severity of Covey's injury is unclear, but the Phillies will likely give him at least a few days to recover before putting him back in a game.