The Mets designated Covey for assignment Thursday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

The 33-year-old reliever will end up pushed off New York's 40-man roster to clear space for Ryne Stanek, who officially signed with the club Thursday. Covey spent the first several months of last season rehabbing a shoulder injury he suffered during spring training. Once healthy, he turned in a 1.20 ERA and 1.07 WHIP across 15 innings with the Phillies' Triple-A affiliate. His post-injury performance was enough to attract a major-league deal from the Mets this winter, so he could certainly draw attention from other organizations on the waiver wire.