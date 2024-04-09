Covey (shoulder) was cleared to resume throwing bullpen sessions at extended spring training in Florida over the weekend, MLB.com reports.

Covey was able to get back on the mound for the first time since making his final Grapefruit League appearance March 1 before being shut down with a right shoulder strain. As a reliever, Covey won't require as extensive of a buildup program as a starting pitcher would, but the right-hander is still likely at least a couple weeks away from being ready to return from the 15-day injured list.