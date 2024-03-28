Philadelphia placed Covey on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a right shoulder strain.

Covey hadn't made any Grapefruit League appearances since March 1 after experiencing tightness in his right shoulder, so he could need more than the minimum 15 days to get fully ramped up and complete a minor-league rehab assignment. The veteran righty is expected to serve as a multi-inning option out of the bullpen once he's ready to make his season debut.