The Phillies placed Covey on the 15-day injured list Saturday with lower back pain.
Covey served as a solid middle relief option for Philadelphia this season and will finish 2023 with a 3.77 ERA and 1.51 WHIP through 43 innings across 29 appearances. Luis Ortiz was promoted from Triple-A Lehigh Valley in a corresponding move.
