Paredes elected to become a free agent Monday, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Paredes was removed from the Astros' 40-man roster and has decided to head into free agency rather than accepting an outright assignment. The 28-year-old spent all of this season at Triple-A Sugar Land, posting a 4.80 ERA and 66:45 K:BB over 54.1 frames.