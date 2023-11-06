The Astros outrighted Paredes to Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The transaction leaves the Astros with three more spots open on their 40-man roster. A 28-year-old right-handed reliever, Paredes pitched exclusively at the minor-league level in 2023 after previously making 37 appearances out of the Houston bullpen from 2020 through 2022. He struck out 66 over 54.1 innings at Sugar Land this past season but walked 18.6 percent of the batters he faced and posted a 4.80 ERA.