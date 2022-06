Paredes was recalled by the Astros on Sunday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Paredes hasn't pitched in the majors since June of 2021 but was effective at Triple-A Sugar Land to begin the 2022 season, posting a 0.93 ERA and 1.07 WHIP in 29 innings over 25 relief appearances. Although he walked 16 batters in 29 innings, he'll attempt to prove himself in the Astros' bullpen after Brandon Bielak was sent down Sunday.