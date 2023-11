Paredes signed a minor-league contract with the Brewers on Friday that includes an invitation to spring training, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Paredes, a 28-year-old righty reliever has only been a member of the Houston Astros dating back to 2016, but he elected free agency this offseason. He spent all of 2023 at Triple-A and struggled with his control, walking 45 batters in 54.1 innings.