Ernesto Frieri: Released by Milwaukee
Frieri was released by the Brewers on Sunday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Frieri signed a minor-league deal with the Brewers earlier this offseason with the hopes of cracking the Opening Day bullpen with a strong spring camp. The veteran hurler wasn't able to capitalize on his opportunity, as he turned in a 7.94 ERA and ran an abysmal 3.18 WHIP over 5.2 innings of Cactus League work. He'll look to catch on with another organization.
More News
-
Brewers' Ernesto Frieri: Inks deal with Brewers•
-
Mariners' Ernesto Frieri: Acquired by Mariners•
-
Rangers' Ernesto Frieri: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Rangers' Ernesto Frieri: Designated for assignment•
-
Rangers' Ernesto Frieri: Saddled with loss in relief Monday•
-
Rangers' Ernesto Frieri: Tosses three scoreless innings•
-
Top 100 prospects: Who's ready?
You want prospects? Scott White unveils his annual list tailored specifically for Fantasy owners....
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Busts 2.0: Let's get real
You want to know which players our Scott White is avoiding? You'll find them here, including...
-
Busts 2.0: Cooling on Arizona
Heath Cummings starts his updated bust column by discussing the Arizona Diamondbacks offen...