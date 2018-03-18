Frieri was released by the Brewers on Sunday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Frieri signed a minor-league deal with the Brewers earlier this offseason with the hopes of cracking the Opening Day bullpen with a strong spring camp. The veteran hurler wasn't able to capitalize on his opportunity, as he turned in a 7.94 ERA and ran an abysmal 3.18 WHIP over 5.2 innings of Cactus League work. He'll look to catch on with another organization.

