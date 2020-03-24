Fantasy baseball auction values 2020: Picks, rankings, optimal players to target from proven expert

Despite the uncertainty that the coronavirus pandemic has brought to the sports world, there remains optimism that we'll see baseball this season. That means 2020 Fantasy baseball draft prep rolls on. And with drafts going on the clock throughout the spring, finding 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings that can help you win your league is key.

For players in Fantasy baseball auction leagues, it can be tougher to know exactly how much to bid on each player, especially big names like Bryce Harper, Ronald Acuna, Mookie Betts and Mike Trout. That's where SportsLine can help. Before making the call on your Fantasy baseball strategy, be sure to see the 2020 Fantasy baseball auction draft values from SportsLine's Ariel Cohen. He has a proven history of handing out league-winning advice, and his MLB predictions can give you a huge edge this season.

Cohen is the creator of the ATC (Average Total Cost) Projection System. He was a finalist for two FSWA Awards in 2018 -- Baseball Article of the Year and Baseball Writer of the Year -- and was named FSWA Baseball Writer of the Year in 2019.

Additionally, FantasyPros named the ATC system the the No. 1 overall most accurate projections system in 2019. Cohen has used the ATC system projections to finish in the money in several NFBC, RTSports, Tout Wars and other national leagues, racking up several division titles.

2020 Fantasy baseball auction draft players to target, fade

The projections are high on Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi, saying he's worth $30 in rotisserie leagues ($260 budget). The 24-year-old son of former MLB All-Star Raul Mondesi is one of the fastest players in baseball, having stolen 75 bases in just 177 games over the last two seasons.

And even though Mondesi saw his power numbers and batting average drop from 2018 to 2019, his average exit velocity was actually up from 87.4 mph to 87.9. If Mondesi can make the necessary adjustments to get his average launch angle back up to the 11.8 degrees he was averaging in 2018, he can take advantage of growing bat speed as he fills out his 6-foot-1 frame. And the potential that he could hit 20 home runs and steal 50 bases regularly gives him nearly unmatched upside at shortstop.

One player you shouldn't splurge on: Phillies shortstop Didi Gregorius, whom Cohen says is worth just $1.70 in rotisserie leagues. Philadelphia signed the former Yankee to a pricey one-year, $14 million contract in the offseason. But his batting average has been trending down since 2017 and he's been injury-prone recently as well, missing time with ailments to his shoulder, elbow and heel in recent seasons.

He still has upside as a power hitter, evidenced by his 16 home runs and 61 RBIs in just 82 games in 2019. But Cohen's projections put him outside the top 150 most valuable hitters, behind players like Cesar Hernandez, Kyle Seager and Kole Calhoun. Be sure to only jump on Gregorius if the price is under $2.

How to find 2020 Fantasy baseball auction draft values

