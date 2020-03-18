Fantasy baseball auction values, 2020: Picks, rankings, players to target from top expert

The start date of the MLB schedule remains up in the air, but 2020 Fantasy baseball draft prep rolls on in anticipation of there being some form of a season. That means auction drafts are taking place. And while there are plenty of 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings out there, it can be tough to know exactly how much to spend on each player in the auction format. Finding the right 2020 Fantasy baseball auction draft strategy is key.

Should you bet it all on a high-priced star? Should you pay up for pitchers? Should you allocate equal funds to each position? Before making the call on your Fantasy baseball strategy, be sure to see the 2020 Fantasy baseball auction draft values from SportsLine's Ariel Cohen. He has a proven history of handing out league-winning advice, and his MLB predictions can give you a huge edge this season.

Cohen is the creator of the ATC (Average Total Cost) Projection System. He was a finalist for two FSWA Awards in 2018 -- Baseball Article of the Year and Baseball Writer of the Year -- and was named FSWA Baseball Writer of the Year in 2019.

Additionally, FantasyPros named the ATC system the the No. 1 overall most accurate projections system in 2019. Cohen has used the ATC system projections to finish in the money in several NFBC, RTSports, Tout Wars and other national leagues, racking up several division titles.

2020 Fantasy baseball auction draft players to target, fade

The projections are high on Jose Abreu, saying the White Sox first baseman is the 14th most valuable hitter and is worth $25 in a rotisserie league ($260 budget). The 33-year old has been one of the league's most consistent power hitters over the past six years since his 2014 breakout season.

He showed no signs of slowing down in 2019, slashing .284/33/123. That was a career-high mark in RBIs and a total that led the American League last year. You can expect more of the same in a stacked Chicago lineup that could include Luis Robert and Yoan Moncada in front of him, and plenty of protection behind him from hitters like Yasmani Grandal and Eloy Jimenez.

One player you shouldn't splurge on: San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado, who is worth just $11 in rotisserie leagues ($260 budget). After signing a 10-year, $300 million before the 2019 season, Machado didn't live up to expectations, hitting a career-low .256.



He still brings power, evidenced by his 32 home runs last season, but hitting in a San Diego lineup that has plenty of question marks, his upside is limited. The projections say he's worth less than players like Justin Turner, Matt Chapman and Hunter Dozier, so be sure to not overpay.

How to find 2020 Fantasy baseball auction draft values

