Fantasy Baseball: First Rotisserie mock draft shows rising value of Juan Soto, Ronald Acuna

Juan Soto's electrifying postseason has him going in the first round. Scott White points to several interesting develops in our first mock draft for 2020.

The 2019 postseason will be remembered for many reasons, not least of which is Juan Soto rising to prominence on a national stage.

Of course, us Fantasy Baseball types were already well acquainted, but when a player's star ascends to a level where it's no longer just the inner circle talking about him but everyone, the enthusiasm for drafting him goes up just a little.

That isn't to say Chris Welsh was wrong for selecting him ninth overall in our first and earliest mock draft for 2020 — a standard, 12-team Rotisserie league with traditional 5x5 scoring. What Soto has already accomplished through age 20 is historic. In virtually all respects, but particularly with regard to plate discipline, a player his age has no business being this good.

In a format that offers no direct rewards for said plate discipline, though, it's an act of faith taking him over proven breadwinners like Nolan Arenado, Alex Bregman and Freddie Freeman — one that I have to think may be fueled by the recent hype. 

For what it's worth, I peg Soto as more of a mid second-rounder, so it wasn't a complete stunner of a pick, just maybe the most interesting that the first round had to offer. Mookie Betts going ahead of Ronald Acuna and Christian Yelich probably won't be so commonplace either, but it's of course within the realm of possibility.

With these early mock drafts that still make use of the previous year's draft room, there's always a bit of a hangover effect. Not everyone is as far along in their 2020 rankings, so 2019 draft values still have some sway just by virtue of them being prominently displayed in the draft room.

With that said, here are some things that stood out to me:

  • The gap between Nolan Arenado, Alex Bregman and Anthony Rendon at third base has become so narrow that it's shocking to see Rendon slip so far behind the others. The buy-in will be a little easier in points leagues, where I have him going in the first round.  
  • Aaron Judge and especially Bryce Harper no longer strike me as second-rounders. They've repeatedly disappointed when drafted that high, and others have caught up in terms of upside. I have Judge going late third and Harper late fourth.
  • Manny Machado and Javier Baez similarly skated on reputation, going in Round 3. Third base and shortstop are the two deepest positions, particularly for the purposes of a 12-team league, and if Machado isn't going to be of much help in batting average now that he's out of Camden Yards, he's no longer worth paying up for at either spot. Same goes for Baez if we can't count on him for 20-plus steals.
  • Others that surprised me with how early they went include Paul Goldschmidt and Giancarlo Stanton. And look, there's something to be said for emphasizing track record. I just fear some of the warning signs for those players in an environment replete with standout hitters.
  • Adalberto Mondesi, Victor Robles and Mallex Smith all went much higher than I rank them, but I already know I'm on an island in my unwillingness to chase steals at the expense of the other categories.
  • Seeing Ketel Marte slide to Round 4 suggests the community at large is highly skeptical of his breakthrough, and I'll have a high number of shares in him if it continues.
  • High-end starting pitchers went off the board in an order I can more or less get behind. Mike Clevinger, Shane Bieber and Lucas Giolito seemed a little low and Shohei Ohtani aggressively high, but those are minor quibbles. What surprised me, though, is how spread out they were. Their potential impact is similar, particularly compared to what follows at the position, so in most drafts, I would expect them to dominate the third and fourth rounds.
  • Some picks I thought were interesting — meaning I'm not sure I'm totally on board yet, but I can see it — include Garrett Hampson in Round 10, Luis Robert in Round 10, Tommy Edman in Round 11, A.J. Puk in Round 13 and Yoshimoto Tsutsugo (the next big thing out of Japan?) in Round 14. 
  • The most interesting player not drafted? Gio Urshela, but it's obvious Miguel Andujar's impending return complicates matters there. Others who maybe should have been picked include Paul DeJong, Mitch Keller, Michael Kopech and Sam Hilliard.
  • Love the value of Lucas Giolito in Round 6, Jorge Soler, Gary Sanchez and Marcus Semien in Round 8 and Nelson Cruz in Round 9. I'd also like to draw your attention to Adam Aizer's outfield. Interesting stuff there.

So who took part in this thing? Only my very best friends!

  1. Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)
  2. Connor Henry, Rotoprofessor (@ConnorH_FB)
  3. The Itch, Razzball (@PartyLikeMayans)
  4. Ariel Cohen, SportsLine (@ATCNY)
  5. Chris Mitchell, Fantrax (@CJMitch73)
  6. Adam Aizer, CBS Sports (@AdamAizer)
  7. Chris Towers, CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS)
  8. Tim McLeod, Patton & Company
  9. Chris Welsh, CBS Sports (@IsItTheWelsh)
  10. Daniel Preciado, Fantasy Front Office (@DanJPreciado)
  11. George Kurtz, RotoExperts (@GeorgeKurtz)
  12. Phil Ponebshek, Patton & Company

I know, I know. Out with it already.

Round by Round
Round 1
PickTeamPlayer
1Scott WhiteMike Trout, CF, LAA
2Connor HenryMookie Betts, RF, BOS
3The ItchRonald Acuna, CF, ATL
4Ariel CohenChristian Yelich, RF, MIL
5Chris MitchellFrancisco Lindor, SS, CLE
6Adam AizerGerrit Cole, SP, HOU
7Chris TowersCody Bellinger, RF, LAD
8Tim McLeodTrea Turner, SS, WAS
9Chris WelshJuan Soto, LF, WAS
10Daniel PreciadoAlex Bregman, 3B, HOU
11George KurtzJustin Verlander, SP, HOU
12Phil PonebshekNolan Arenado, 3B, COL
Round 2
PickTeamPlayer
13Phil PonebshekJacob deGrom, SP, NYM
14George KurtzFreddie Freeman, 1B, ATL
15Daniel PreciadoTrevor Story, SS, COL
16Chris WelshMax Scherzer, SP, WAS
17Tim McLeodJ.D. Martinez, DH, BOS
18Chris TowersAaron Judge, RF, NYY
19Adam AizerJose Ramirez, 3B, CLE
20Chris MitchellBryce Harper, RF, PHI
21Ariel CohenJose Altuve, 2B, HOU
22The ItchFernando Tatis, SS, SD
23Connor HenryAnthony Rendon, 3B, WAS
24Scott WhiteChris Sale, SP, BOS
Round 3
PickTeamPlayer
25Scott WhiteRafael Devers, 3B, BOS
26Connor HenryWalker Buehler, SP, LAD
27The ItchStarling Marte, CF, PIT
28Ariel CohenManny Machado, 3B, SD
29Chris MitchellAdalberto Mondesi, SS, KC
30Adam AizerCharlie Blackmon, RF, COL
31Chris TowersXander Bogaerts, SS, BOS
32Tim McLeodJack Flaherty, SP, STL
33Chris WelshPete Alonso, 1B, NYM
34Daniel PreciadoJavier Baez, SS, CHC
35George KurtzGeorge Springer, CF, HOU
36Phil PonebshekPaul Goldschmidt, 1B, STL
Round 4
PickTeamPlayer
37Phil PonebshekStephen Strasburg, SP, WAS
38George KurtzWhit Merrifield, 2B, KC
39Daniel PreciadoBlake Snell, SP, TB
40Chris WelshKetel Marte, CF, ARI
41Tim McLeodGleyber Torres, SS, NYY
42Chris TowersShane Bieber, SP, CLE
43Adam AizerOzzie Albies, 2B, ATL
44Chris MitchellAaron Nola, SP, PHI
45Ariel CohenGiancarlo Stanton, LF, NYY
46The ItchMike Clevinger, SP, CLE
47Connor HenryAnthony Rizzo, 1B, CHC
48Scott WhiteYordan Alvarez, DH, HOU
Round 5
PickTeamPlayer
49Scott WhitePatrick Corbin, SP, WAS
50Connor HenryLuis Castillo, SP, CIN
51The ItchShohei Ohtani, DH, LAA
52Ariel CohenCharlie Morton, SP, TB
53Chris MitchellKris Bryant, 3B, CHC
54Adam AizerJames Paxton, SP, NYY
55Chris TowersClayton Kershaw, SP, LAD
56Tim McLeodVictor Robles, CF, WAS
57Chris WelshJonathan Villar, 2B, BAL
58Daniel PreciadoAustin Meadows, RF, TB
59George KurtzDJ LeMahieu, 2B, NYY
60Phil PonebshekJ.T. Realmuto, C, PHI
Round 6
PickTeamPlayer
61Phil PonebshekZack Greinke, SP, HOU
62George KurtzNoah Syndergaard, SP, NYM
63Daniel PreciadoJoey Gallo, CF, TEX
64Chris WelshCarlos Correa, SS, HOU
65Tim McLeodEugenio Suarez, 3B, CIN
66Chris TowersMichael Brantley, LF, HOU
67Adam AizerJosh Bell, 1B, PIT
68Chris MitchellTrevor Bauer, SP, CIN
69Ariel CohenTommy Pham, LF, TB
70The ItchVladimir Guerrero, 3B, TOR
71Connor HenryEloy Jimenez, LF, CHW
72Scott WhiteLucas Giolito, SP, CHW
Round 7
PickTeamPlayer
73Scott WhiteKeston Hiura, 2B, MIL
74Connor HenryCarlos Carrasco, SP, CLE
75The ItchTyler Glasnow, SP, TB
76Ariel CohenKirby Yates, RP, SD
77Chris MitchellLuis Severino, SP, NYY
78Adam AizerBo Bichette, SS, TOR
79Chris TowersNelson Cruz, DH, MIN
80Tim McLeodMatt Olson, 1B, OAK
81Chris WelshCorey Kluber, SP, CLE
82Daniel PreciadoMax Muncy, 2B, LAD
83George KurtzJose Berrios, SP, MIN
84Phil PonebshekNicholas Castellanos, RF, CHC
Round 8
PickTeamPlayer
85Phil PonebshekJorge Soler, DH, KC
86George KurtzJosh Donaldson, 3B, ATL
87Daniel PreciadoChris Paddack, SP, SD
88Chris WelshYu Darvish, SP, CHC
89Tim McLeodJosh Hader, RP, MIL
90Chris TowersJeff McNeil, LF, NYM
91Adam AizerBrandon Woodruff, SP, MIL
92Chris MitchellGary Sanchez, C, NYY
93Ariel CohenRhys Hoskins, 1B, PHI
94The ItchJose Abreu, 1B, CHW
95Connor HenryMarcell Ozuna, LF, STL
96Scott WhiteMarcus Semien, SS, OAK
Round 9
PickTeamPlayer
97Scott WhiteCarlos Santana, 1B, CLE
98Connor HenryMike Moustakas, 3B, MIL
99The ItchWillson Contreras, C, CHC
100Ariel CohenAndrew Benintendi, LF, BOS
101Chris MitchellAroldis Chapman, RP, NYY
102Adam AizerDavid Dahl, CF, COL
103Chris TowersYasmani Grandal, C, CHW
104Tim McLeodMichael Conforto, RF, NYM
105Chris WelshMatt Chapman, 3B, OAK
106Daniel PreciadoMax Kepler, RF, MIN
107George KurtzZack Wheeler, SP, NYM
108Phil PonebshekYasiel Puig, RF, CLE
Round 10
PickTeamPlayer
109Phil PonebshekGarrett Hampson, 2B, COL
110George KurtzElvis Andrus, SS, TEX
111Daniel PreciadoSonny Gray, SP, CIN
112Chris WelshEddie Rosario, LF, MIN
113Tim McLeodMike Soroka, SP, ATL
114Chris TowersYoan Moncada, 3B, CHW
115Adam AizerHyun-Jin Ryu, SP, LAD
116Chris MitchellMallex Smith, CF, SEA
117Ariel CohenRamon Laureano, CF, OAK
118The ItchTim Anderson, SS, CHW
119Connor HenryLuis Robert, CF, CHW
120Scott WhiteMiguel Sano, 3B, MIN
Round 11
PickTeamPlayer
121Scott WhiteTrey Mancini, RF, BAL
122Connor HenryFrankie Montas, SP, OAK
123The ItchTommy Edman, 3B, STL
124Ariel CohenEduardo Rodriguez, SP, BOS
125Chris MitchellDavid Price, SP, BOS
126Adam AizerWill Smith, C, LAD
127Chris TowersMitch Garver, C, MIN
128Tim McLeodOscar Mercado, CF, CLE
129Chris WelshRobbie Ray, SP, ARI
130Daniel PreciadoZac Gallen, SP, ARI
131George KurtzRoberto Osuna, RP, HOU
132Phil PonebshekEdwin Diaz, RP, NYM
Round 12
PickTeamPlayer
133Phil PonebshekLance Lynn, SP, TEX
134George KurtzFranmil Reyes, RF, CLE
135Daniel PreciadoBrandon Lowe, 2B, TB
136Chris WelshKenley Jansen, RP, LAD
137Tim McLeodBrad Hand, RP, CLE
138Chris TowersJon Gray, SP, COL
139Adam AizerWill Smith, RP, ATL
140Chris MitchellLorenzo Cain, CF, MIL
141Ariel CohenKhris Davis, DH, OAK
142The ItchJo Adell, CF, LAA
143Connor HenryLiam Hendriks, RP, OAK
144Scott WhiteTaylor Rogers, RP, MIN
Round 13
PickTeamPlayer
145Scott WhiteJesus Luzardo, RP, OAK
146Connor HenryCorey Seager, SS, LAD
147The ItchSean Manaea, SP, OAK
148Ariel CohenJorge Polanco, SS, MIN
149Chris MitchellA.J. Puk, RP, OAK
150Adam AizerKyle Tucker, LF, HOU
151Chris TowersKen Giles, RP, TOR
152Tim McLeodAmed Rosario, SS, NYM
153Chris WelshSalvador Perez, C, KC
154Daniel PreciadoMadison Bumgarner, SP, SF
155George KurtzEduardo Escobar, 3B, ARI
156Phil PonebshekJustin Turner, 3B, LAD
Round 14
PickTeamPlayer
157Phil PonebshekMarcus Stroman, SP, NYM
158George KurtzKyle Schwarber, LF, CHC
159Daniel PreciadoGavin Lux, 2B, LAD
160Chris WelshCraig Kimbrel, RP, CHC
161Tim McLeodYoshimoto Tsutsugo, OF, Unaffiliated
162Chris TowersDinelson Lamet, SP, SD
163Adam AizerAristides Aquino, RF, CIN
164Chris MitchellYuli Gurriel, 1B, HOU
165Ariel CohenAnthony DeSclafani, SP, CIN
166The ItchJulio Urias, RP, LAD
167Connor HenryCavan Biggio, 2B, TOR
168Scott WhiteDanny Santana, CF, TEX
Round 15
PickTeamPlayer
169Scott WhiteCarson Kelly, C, ARI
170Connor HenryRaisel Iglesias, RP, CIN
171The ItchByron Buxton, CF, MIN
172Ariel CohenMax Fried, SP, ATL
173Chris MitchellWil Myers, LF, SD
174Adam AizerNick Senzel, CF, CIN
175Chris TowersGerman Marquez, SP, COL
176Tim McLeodJose Leclerc, RP, TEX
177Chris WelshWillie Calhoun, LF, TEX
178Daniel PreciadoMike Minor, SP, TEX
179George KurtzAlex Colome, RP, CHW
180Phil PonebshekArchie Bradley, RP, ARI
Round 16
PickTeamPlayer
181Phil PonebshekDallas Keuchel, SP, ATL
182George KurtzWilson Ramos, C, NYM
183Daniel PreciadoLuke Voit, 1B, NYY
184Chris WelshA.J. Pollock, CF, LAD
185Tim McLeodEric Hosmer, 1B, SD
186Chris TowersKevin Newman, SS, PIT
187Adam AizerEdwin Encarnacion, 1B, NYY
188Chris MitchellMike Foltynewicz, SP, ATL
189Ariel CohenMasahiro Tanaka, SP, NYY
190The ItchKyle Hendricks, SP, CHC
191Connor HenryOmar Narvaez, C, SEA
192Scott WhiteMatthew Boyd, SP, DET
Round 17
PickTeamPlayer
193Scott WhiteLuke Weaver, SP, ARI
194Connor HenryAndrew Heaney, SP, LAA
195The ItchEmilio Pagan, RP, TB
196Ariel CohenHector Neris, RP, PHI
197Chris MitchellCarlos Martinez, RP, STL
198Adam AizerDomingo German, SP, NYY
199Chris TowersJean Segura, SS, PHI
200Tim McLeodJohnny Cueto, SP, SF
201Chris WelshAndrew McCutchen, LF, PHI
202Daniel PreciadoJorge Alfaro, C, MIA
203George KurtzDaniel Murphy, 1B, COL
204Phil PonebshekChristian Vazquez, C, BOS
Round 18
PickTeamPlayer
205Phil PonebshekAdam Eaton, RF, WAS
206George KurtzMiles Mikolas, SP, STL
207Daniel PreciadoJustin Upton, LF, LAA
208Chris WelshCaleb Smith, SP, MIA
209Tim McLeodSean Murphy, C, OAK
210Chris TowersLourdes Gurriel, LF, TOR
211Adam AizerDidi Gregorius, SS, NYY
212Chris MitchellRougned Odor, 2B, TEX
213Ariel CohenJ.D. Davis, LF, NYM
214The ItchJoc Pederson, LF, LAD
215Connor HenryMitch Haniger, RF, SEA
216Scott WhiteMark Melancon, RP, ATL
Round 19
PickTeamPlayer
217Scott WhiteMark Canha, CF, OAK
218Connor HenryIan Kennedy, RP, KC
219The ItchHunter Dozier, 3B, KC
220Ariel CohenRenato Nunez, DH, BAL
221Chris MitchellGregory Polanco, RF, PIT
222Adam AizerMiguel Andujar, DH, NYY
223Chris TowersBrandon Workman, RP, BOS
224Tim McLeodYadier Molina, C, STL
225Chris WelshSean Doolittle, RP, WAS
226Daniel PreciadoTravis d'Arnaud, C, ATL
227George KurtzNomar Mazara, RF, TEX
228Phil PonebshekJesse Winker, LF, CIN
Round 20
PickTeamPlayer
229Phil PonebshekDansby Swanson, SS, ATL
230George KurtzAlex Verdugo, CF, LAD
231Daniel PreciadoScott Kingery, CF, PHI
232Chris WelshForrest Whitley, SP, HOU
233Tim McLeodCole Hamels, SP, CHC
234Chris TowersJose Alvarado, RP, TB
235Adam AizerJake Odorizzi, SP, MIN
236Chris MitchellFrancisco Mejia, C, SD
237Ariel CohenHansel Robles, RP, LAA
238The ItchNick Anderson, RP, TB
239Connor HenryNico Hoerner, SS, CHC
240Scott WhiteBryan Reynolds, LF, PIT
Round 21
PickTeamPlayer
241Scott WhiteKeone Kela, RP, PIT
242Connor HenryGriffin Canning, SP, LAA
243The ItchJose Urquidy, SP, HOU
244Ariel CohenSandy Alcantara, SP, MIA
245Chris MitchellMichael Chavis, 1B, BOS
246Adam AizerSeth Lugo, RP, NYM
247Chris TowersJon Berti, SS, MIA
248Tim McLeodMacKenzie Gore, SP, SD
249Chris WelshRoberto Perez, C, CLE
250Daniel PreciadoAdam Ottavino, RP, NYY
251George KurtzSteven Matz, SP, NYM
252Phil PonebshekWilmer Flores, 2B, ARI
Round 22
PickTeamPlayer
253Phil PonebshekBrian Anderson, 3B, MIA
254George KurtzBuster Posey, C, SF
255Daniel PreciadoGiovanny Gallegos, RP, STL
256Chris WelshNate Lowe, 1B, TB
257Tim McLeodDustin May, RP, LAD
258Chris TowersRyan Braun, LF, MIL
259Adam AizerRyan Yarbrough, RP, TB
260Chris MitchellManuel Margot, CF, SD
261Ariel CohenRobinson Chirinos, C, HOU
262The ItchNick Solak, DH, TEX
263Connor HenryDanny Jansen, C, TOR
264Scott WhiteRyan McMahon, 2B, COL
Round 23
PickTeamPlayer
265Scott WhiteJames McCann, C, CHW
266Connor HenryLuis Arraez, 2B, MIN
267The ItchKurt Suzuki, C, WAS
268Ariel CohenTom Murphy, C, SEA
269Chris MitchellChris Archer, SP, PIT
270Adam AizerWillians Astudillo, C, MIN
271Chris TowersRich Hill, SP, LAD
272Tim McLeodDylan Carlson, RF, STL
273Chris WelshRoyce Lewis, SS, MIN
274Daniel PreciadoRyan Pressly, RP, HOU
275George KurtzRoss Stripling, RP, LAD
276Phil PonebshekJeff Samardzija, SP, SF
Team by Team
Adam Aizer
Rd.PkPlayer
1.6Gerrit Cole, SP, HOU
2.7Jose Ramirez, 3B, CLE
3.6Charlie Blackmon, RF, COL
4.7Ozzie Albies, 2B, ATL
5.6James Paxton, SP, NYY
6.7Josh Bell, 1B, PIT
7.6Bo Bichette, SS, TOR
8.7Brandon Woodruff, SP, MIL
9.6David Dahl, CF, COL
10.7Hyun-Jin Ryu, SP, LAD
11.6Will Smith, C, LAD
12.7Will Smith, RP, ATL
13.6Kyle Tucker, LF, HOU
14.7Aristides Aquino, RF, CIN
15.6Nick Senzel, CF, CIN
16.7Edwin Encarnacion, 1B, NYY
17.6Domingo German, SP, NYY
18.7Didi Gregorius, SS, NYY
19.6Miguel Andujar, DH, NYY
20.7Jake Odorizzi, SP, MIN
21.6Seth Lugo, RP, NYM
22.7Ryan Yarbrough, RP, TB
23.6Willians Astudillo, C, MIN
Ariel Cohen
Rd.PkPlayer
1.4Christian Yelich, RF, MIL
2.9Jose Altuve, 2B, HOU
3.4Manny Machado, 3B, SD
4.9Giancarlo Stanton, LF, NYY
5.4Charlie Morton, SP, TB
6.9Tommy Pham, LF, TB
7.4Kirby Yates, RP, SD
8.9Rhys Hoskins, 1B, PHI
9.4Andrew Benintendi, LF, BOS
10.9Ramon Laureano, CF, OAK
11.4Eduardo Rodriguez, SP, BOS
12.9Khris Davis, DH, OAK
13.4Jorge Polanco, SS, MIN
14.9Anthony DeSclafani, SP, CIN
15.4Max Fried, SP, ATL
16.9Masahiro Tanaka, SP, NYY
17.4Hector Neris, RP, PHI
18.9J.D. Davis, LF, NYM
19.4Renato Nunez, DH, BAL
20.9Hansel Robles, RP, LAA
21.4Sandy Alcantara, SP, MIA
22.9Robinson Chirinos, C, HOU
23.4Tom Murphy, C, SEA
Connor Henry
Rd.PkPlayer
1.2Mookie Betts, RF, BOS
2.11Anthony Rendon, 3B, WAS
3.2Walker Buehler, SP, LAD
4.11Anthony Rizzo, 1B, CHC
5.2Luis Castillo, SP, CIN
6.11Eloy Jimenez, LF, CHW
7.2Carlos Carrasco, SP, CLE
8.11Marcell Ozuna, LF, STL
9.2Mike Moustakas, 3B, MIL
10.11Luis Robert, CF, CHW
11.2Frankie Montas, SP, OAK
12.11Liam Hendriks, RP, OAK
13.2Corey Seager, SS, LAD
14.11Cavan Biggio, 2B, TOR
15.2Raisel Iglesias, RP, CIN
16.11Omar Narvaez, C, SEA
17.2Andrew Heaney, SP, LAA
18.11Mitch Haniger, RF, SEA
19.2Ian Kennedy, RP, KC
20.11Nico Hoerner, SS, CHC
21.2Griffin Canning, SP, LAA
22.11Danny Jansen, C, TOR
23.2Luis Arraez, 2B, MIN
The Itch
Rd.PkPlayer
1.3Ronald Acuna, CF, ATL
2.1Fernando Tatis, SS, SD
3.3Starling Marte, CF, PIT
4.1Mike Clevinger, SP, CLE
5.3Shohei Ohtani, DH, LAA
6.1Vladimir Guerrero, 3B, TOR
7.3Tyler Glasnow, SP, TB
8.1Jose Abreu, 1B, CHW
9.3Willson Contreras, C, CHC
10.1Tim Anderson, SS, CHW
11.3Tommy Edman, 3B, STL
12.1Jo Adell, CF, LAA
13.3Sean Manaea, SP, OAK
14.1Julio Urias, RP, LAD
15.3Byron Buxton, CF, MIN
16.1Kyle Hendricks, SP, CHC
17.3Emilio Pagan, RP, TB
18.1Joc Pederson, LF, LAD
19.3Hunter Dozier, 3B, KC
20.1Nick Anderson, RP, TB
21.3Jose Urquidy, SP, HOU
22.1Nick Solak, DH, TEX
23.3Kurt Suzuki, C, WAS
George Kurtz
Rd.PkPlayer
1.11Justin Verlander, SP, HOU
2.2Freddie Freeman, 1B, ATL
3.11George Springer, CF, HOU
4.2Whit Merrifield, 2B, KC
5.11DJ LeMahieu, 2B, NYY
6.2Noah Syndergaard, SP, NYM
7.11Jose Berrios, SP, MIN
8.2Josh Donaldson, 3B, ATL
9.11Zack Wheeler, SP, NYM
10.2Elvis Andrus, SS, TEX
11.11Roberto Osuna, RP, HOU
12.2Franmil Reyes, RF, CLE
13.11Eduardo Escobar, 3B, ARI
14.2Kyle Schwarber, LF, CHC
15.11Alex Colome, RP, CHW
16.2Wilson Ramos, C, NYM
17.11Daniel Murphy, 1B, COL
18.2Miles Mikolas, SP, STL
19.11Nomar Mazara, RF, TEX
20.2Alex Verdugo, CF, LAD
21.11Steven Matz, SP, NYM
22.2Buster Posey, C, SF
23.11Ross Stripling, RP, LAD
Tim McLeod
Rd.PkPlayer
1.8Trea Turner, SS, WAS
2.5J.D. Martinez, DH, BOS
3.8Jack Flaherty, SP, STL
4.5Gleyber Torres, SS, NYY
5.8Victor Robles, CF, WAS
6.5Eugenio Suarez, 3B, CIN
7.8Matt Olson, 1B, OAK
8.5Josh Hader, RP, MIL
9.8Michael Conforto, RF, NYM
10.5Mike Soroka, SP, ATL
11.8Oscar Mercado, CF, CLE
12.5Brad Hand, RP, CLE
13.8Amed Rosario, SS, NYM
14.5Yoshimoto Tsutsugo, OF, Unaffiliated
15.8Jose Leclerc, RP, TEX
16.5Eric Hosmer, 1B, SD
17.8Johnny Cueto, SP, SF
18.5Sean Murphy, C, OAK
19.8Yadier Molina, C, STL
20.5Cole Hamels, SP, CHC
21.8MacKenzie Gore, SP, SD
22.5Dustin May, RP, LAD
23.8Dylan Carlson, RF, STL
Chris Mitchell
Rd.PkPlayer
1.5Francisco Lindor, SS, CLE
2.8Bryce Harper, RF, PHI
3.5Adalberto Mondesi, SS, KC
4.8Aaron Nola, SP, PHI
5.5Kris Bryant, 3B, CHC
6.8Trevor Bauer, SP, CIN
7.5Luis Severino, SP, NYY
8.8Gary Sanchez, C, NYY
9.5Aroldis Chapman, RP, NYY
10.8Mallex Smith, CF, SEA
11.5David Price, SP, BOS
12.8Lorenzo Cain, CF, MIL
13.5A.J. Puk, RP, OAK
14.8Yuli Gurriel, 1B, HOU
15.5Wil Myers, LF, SD
16.8Mike Foltynewicz, SP, ATL
17.5Carlos Martinez, RP, STL
18.8Rougned Odor, 2B, TEX
19.5Gregory Polanco, RF, PIT
20.8Francisco Mejia, C, SD
21.5Michael Chavis, 1B, BOS
22.8Manuel Margot, CF, SD
23.5Chris Archer, SP, PIT
Phil Ponebshek
Rd.PkPlayer
1.12Nolan Arenado, 3B, COL
2.1Jacob deGrom, SP, NYM
3.12Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, STL
4.1Stephen Strasburg, SP, WAS
5.12J.T. Realmuto, C, PHI
6.1Zack Greinke, SP, HOU
7.12Nicholas Castellanos, RF, CHC
8.1Jorge Soler, DH, KC
9.12Yasiel Puig, RF, CLE
10.1Garrett Hampson, 2B, COL
11.12Edwin Diaz, RP, NYM
12.1Lance Lynn, SP, TEX
13.12Justin Turner, 3B, LAD
14.1Marcus Stroman, SP, NYM
15.12Archie Bradley, RP, ARI
16.1Dallas Keuchel, SP, ATL
17.12Christian Vazquez, C, BOS
18.1Adam Eaton, RF, WAS
19.12Jesse Winker, LF, CIN
20.1Dansby Swanson, SS, ATL
21.12Wilmer Flores, 2B, ARI
22.1Brian Anderson, 3B, MIA
23.12Jeff Samardzija, SP, SF
Daniel Preciado
Rd.PkPlayer
1.1Alex Bregman, 3B, HOU
2.3Trevor Story, SS, COL
3.1Javier Baez, SS, CHC
4.3Blake Snell, SP, TB
5.1Austin Meadows, RF, TB
6.3Joey Gallo, CF, TEX
7.1Max Muncy, 2B, LAD
8.3Chris Paddack, SP, SD
9.1Max Kepler, RF, MIN
10.3Sonny Gray, SP, CIN
11.1Zac Gallen, SP, ARI
12.3Brandon Lowe, 2B, TB
13.1Madison Bumgarner, SP, SF
14.3Gavin Lux, 2B, LAD
15.1Mike Minor, SP, TEX
16.3Luke Voit, 1B, NYY
17.1Jorge Alfaro, C, MIA
18.3Justin Upton, LF, LAA
19.1Travis d'Arnaud, C, ATL
20.3Scott Kingery, CF, PHI
21.1Adam Ottavino, RP, NYY
22.3Giovanny Gallegos, RP, STL
23.1Ryan Pressly, RP, HOU
Chris Towers
Rd.PkPlayer
1.7Cody Bellinger, RF, LAD
2.6Aaron Judge, RF, NYY
3.7Xander Bogaerts, SS, BOS
4.6Shane Bieber, SP, CLE
5.7Clayton Kershaw, SP, LAD
6.6Michael Brantley, LF, HOU
7.7Nelson Cruz, DH, MIN
8.6Jeff McNeil, LF, NYM
9.7Yasmani Grandal, C, CHW
10.6Yoan Moncada, 3B, CHW
11.7Mitch Garver, C, MIN
12.6Jon Gray, SP, COL
13.7Ken Giles, RP, TOR
14.6Dinelson Lamet, SP, SD
15.7German Marquez, SP, COL
16.6Kevin Newman, SS, PIT
17.7Jean Segura, SS, PHI
18.6Lourdes Gurriel, LF, TOR
19.7Brandon Workman, RP, BOS
20.6Jose Alvarado, RP, TB
21.7Jon Berti, SS, MIA
22.6Ryan Braun, LF, MIL
23.7Rich Hill, SP, LAD
Chris Welsh
Rd.PkPlayer
1.9Juan Soto, LF, WAS
2.4Max Scherzer, SP, WAS
3.9Pete Alonso, 1B, NYM
4.4Ketel Marte, CF, ARI
5.9Jonathan Villar, 2B, BAL
6.4Carlos Correa, SS, HOU
7.9Corey Kluber, SP, CLE
8.4Yu Darvish, SP, CHC
9.9Matt Chapman, 3B, OAK
10.4Eddie Rosario, LF, MIN
11.9Robbie Ray, SP, ARI
12.4Kenley Jansen, RP, LAD
13.9Salvador Perez, C, KC
14.4Craig Kimbrel, RP, CHC
15.9Willie Calhoun, LF, TEX
16.4A.J. Pollock, CF, LAD
17.9Andrew McCutchen, LF, PHI
18.4Caleb Smith, SP, MIA
19.9Sean Doolittle, RP, WAS
20.4Forrest Whitley, SP, HOU
21.9Roberto Perez, C, CLE
22.4Nate Lowe, 1B, TB
23.9Royce Lewis, SS, MIN
Scott White
Rd.PkPlayer
1.1Mike Trout, CF, LAA
2.12Chris Sale, SP, BOS
3.1Rafael Devers, 3B, BOS
4.12Yordan Alvarez, DH, HOU
5.1Patrick Corbin, SP, WAS
6.12Lucas Giolito, SP, CHW
7.1Keston Hiura, 2B, MIL
8.12Marcus Semien, SS, OAK
9.1Carlos Santana, 1B, CLE
10.12Miguel Sano, 3B, MIN
11.1Trey Mancini, RF, BAL
12.12Taylor Rogers, RP, MIN
13.1Jesus Luzardo, RP, OAK
14.12Danny Santana, CF, TEX
15.1Carson Kelly, C, ARI
16.12Matthew Boyd, SP, DET
17.1Luke Weaver, SP, ARI
18.12Mark Melancon, RP, ATL
19.1Mark Canha, CF, OAK
20.12Bryan Reynolds, LF, PIT
21.1Keone Kela, RP, PIT
22.12Ryan McMahon, 2B, COL
23.1James McCann, C, CHW
