Fantasy Baseball: First Rotisserie mock draft shows rising value of Juan Soto, Ronald Acuna

The 2019 postseason will be remembered for many reasons, not least of which is Juan Soto rising to prominence on a national stage.

Of course, us Fantasy Baseball types were already well acquainted, but when a player's star ascends to a level where it's no longer just the inner circle talking about him but everyone, the enthusiasm for drafting him goes up just a little.

That isn't to say Chris Welsh was wrong for selecting him ninth overall in our first and earliest mock draft for 2020 — a standard, 12-team Rotisserie league with traditional 5x5 scoring. What Soto has already accomplished through age 20 is historic. In virtually all respects, but particularly with regard to plate discipline, a player his age has no business being this good.

In a format that offers no direct rewards for said plate discipline, though, it's an act of faith taking him over proven breadwinners like Nolan Arenado, Alex Bregman and Freddie Freeman — one that I have to think may be fueled by the recent hype.

For what it's worth, I peg Soto as more of a mid second-rounder, so it wasn't a complete stunner of a pick, just maybe the most interesting that the first round had to offer. Mookie Betts going ahead of Ronald Acuna and Christian Yelich probably won't be so commonplace either, but it's of course within the realm of possibility.

With these early mock drafts that still make use of the previous year's draft room, there's always a bit of a hangover effect. Not everyone is as far along in their 2020 rankings, so 2019 draft values still have some sway just by virtue of them being prominently displayed in the draft room.

With that said, here are some things that stood out to me:

Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite) Connor Henry, Rotoprofessor (@ConnorH_FB) The Itch, Razzball (@PartyLikeMayans) Ariel Cohen, SportsLine (@ATCNY) Chris Mitchell, Fantrax (@CJMitch73) Adam Aizer, CBS Sports (@AdamAizer) Chris Towers, CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS) Tim McLeod, Patton & Company Chris Welsh, CBS Sports (@IsItTheWelsh) Daniel Preciado, Fantasy Front Office (@DanJPreciado) George Kurtz, RotoExperts (@GeorgeKurtz) Phil Ponebshek, Patton & Company

Round by Round Round 1



Pick Team Player 1 Scott White Mike Trout, CF, LAA 2 Connor Henry Mookie Betts, RF, BOS 3 The Itch Ronald Acuna, CF, ATL 4 Ariel Cohen Christian Yelich, RF, MIL 5 Chris Mitchell Francisco Lindor, SS, CLE 6 Adam Aizer Gerrit Cole, SP, HOU 7 Chris Towers Cody Bellinger, RF, LAD 8 Tim McLeod Trea Turner, SS, WAS 9 Chris Welsh Juan Soto, LF, WAS 10 Daniel Preciado Alex Bregman, 3B, HOU 11 George Kurtz Justin Verlander, SP, HOU 12 Phil Ponebshek Nolan Arenado, 3B, COL Round 2



Pick Team Player 13 Phil Ponebshek Jacob deGrom, SP, NYM 14 George Kurtz Freddie Freeman, 1B, ATL 15 Daniel Preciado Trevor Story, SS, COL 16 Chris Welsh Max Scherzer, SP, WAS 17 Tim McLeod J.D. Martinez, DH, BOS 18 Chris Towers Aaron Judge, RF, NYY 19 Adam Aizer Jose Ramirez, 3B, CLE 20 Chris Mitchell Bryce Harper, RF, PHI 21 Ariel Cohen Jose Altuve, 2B, HOU 22 The Itch Fernando Tatis, SS, SD 23 Connor Henry Anthony Rendon, 3B, WAS 24 Scott White Chris Sale, SP, BOS Round 3



Pick Team Player 25 Scott White Rafael Devers, 3B, BOS 26 Connor Henry Walker Buehler, SP, LAD 27 The Itch Starling Marte, CF, PIT 28 Ariel Cohen Manny Machado, 3B, SD 29 Chris Mitchell Adalberto Mondesi, SS, KC 30 Adam Aizer Charlie Blackmon, RF, COL 31 Chris Towers Xander Bogaerts, SS, BOS 32 Tim McLeod Jack Flaherty, SP, STL 33 Chris Welsh Pete Alonso, 1B, NYM 34 Daniel Preciado Javier Baez, SS, CHC 35 George Kurtz George Springer, CF, HOU 36 Phil Ponebshek Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, STL Round 4



Pick Team Player 37 Phil Ponebshek Stephen Strasburg, SP, WAS 38 George Kurtz Whit Merrifield, 2B, KC 39 Daniel Preciado Blake Snell, SP, TB 40 Chris Welsh Ketel Marte, CF, ARI 41 Tim McLeod Gleyber Torres, SS, NYY 42 Chris Towers Shane Bieber, SP, CLE 43 Adam Aizer Ozzie Albies, 2B, ATL 44 Chris Mitchell Aaron Nola, SP, PHI 45 Ariel Cohen Giancarlo Stanton, LF, NYY 46 The Itch Mike Clevinger, SP, CLE 47 Connor Henry Anthony Rizzo, 1B, CHC 48 Scott White Yordan Alvarez, DH, HOU Round 5



Pick Team Player 49 Scott White Patrick Corbin, SP, WAS 50 Connor Henry Luis Castillo, SP, CIN 51 The Itch Shohei Ohtani, DH, LAA 52 Ariel Cohen Charlie Morton, SP, TB 53 Chris Mitchell Kris Bryant, 3B, CHC 54 Adam Aizer James Paxton, SP, NYY 55 Chris Towers Clayton Kershaw, SP, LAD 56 Tim McLeod Victor Robles, CF, WAS 57 Chris Welsh Jonathan Villar, 2B, BAL 58 Daniel Preciado Austin Meadows, RF, TB 59 George Kurtz DJ LeMahieu, 2B, NYY 60 Phil Ponebshek J.T. Realmuto, C, PHI Round 6



Pick Team Player 61 Phil Ponebshek Zack Greinke, SP, HOU 62 George Kurtz Noah Syndergaard, SP, NYM 63 Daniel Preciado Joey Gallo, CF, TEX 64 Chris Welsh Carlos Correa, SS, HOU 65 Tim McLeod Eugenio Suarez, 3B, CIN 66 Chris Towers Michael Brantley, LF, HOU 67 Adam Aizer Josh Bell, 1B, PIT 68 Chris Mitchell Trevor Bauer, SP, CIN 69 Ariel Cohen Tommy Pham, LF, TB 70 The Itch Vladimir Guerrero, 3B, TOR 71 Connor Henry Eloy Jimenez, LF, CHW 72 Scott White Lucas Giolito, SP, CHW Round 7



Pick Team Player 73 Scott White Keston Hiura, 2B, MIL 74 Connor Henry Carlos Carrasco, SP, CLE 75 The Itch Tyler Glasnow, SP, TB 76 Ariel Cohen Kirby Yates, RP, SD 77 Chris Mitchell Luis Severino, SP, NYY 78 Adam Aizer Bo Bichette, SS, TOR 79 Chris Towers Nelson Cruz, DH, MIN 80 Tim McLeod Matt Olson, 1B, OAK 81 Chris Welsh Corey Kluber, SP, CLE 82 Daniel Preciado Max Muncy, 2B, LAD 83 George Kurtz Jose Berrios, SP, MIN 84 Phil Ponebshek Nicholas Castellanos, RF, CHC Round 8



Pick Team Player 85 Phil Ponebshek Jorge Soler, DH, KC 86 George Kurtz Josh Donaldson, 3B, ATL 87 Daniel Preciado Chris Paddack, SP, SD 88 Chris Welsh Yu Darvish, SP, CHC 89 Tim McLeod Josh Hader, RP, MIL 90 Chris Towers Jeff McNeil, LF, NYM 91 Adam Aizer Brandon Woodruff, SP, MIL 92 Chris Mitchell Gary Sanchez, C, NYY 93 Ariel Cohen Rhys Hoskins, 1B, PHI 94 The Itch Jose Abreu, 1B, CHW 95 Connor Henry Marcell Ozuna, LF, STL 96 Scott White Marcus Semien, SS, OAK Round 9



Pick Team Player 97 Scott White Carlos Santana, 1B, CLE 98 Connor Henry Mike Moustakas, 3B, MIL 99 The Itch Willson Contreras, C, CHC 100 Ariel Cohen Andrew Benintendi, LF, BOS 101 Chris Mitchell Aroldis Chapman, RP, NYY 102 Adam Aizer David Dahl, CF, COL 103 Chris Towers Yasmani Grandal, C, CHW 104 Tim McLeod Michael Conforto, RF, NYM 105 Chris Welsh Matt Chapman, 3B, OAK 106 Daniel Preciado Max Kepler, RF, MIN 107 George Kurtz Zack Wheeler, SP, NYM 108 Phil Ponebshek Yasiel Puig, RF, CLE Round 10



Pick Team Player 109 Phil Ponebshek Garrett Hampson, 2B, COL 110 George Kurtz Elvis Andrus, SS, TEX 111 Daniel Preciado Sonny Gray, SP, CIN 112 Chris Welsh Eddie Rosario, LF, MIN 113 Tim McLeod Mike Soroka, SP, ATL 114 Chris Towers Yoan Moncada, 3B, CHW 115 Adam Aizer Hyun-Jin Ryu, SP, LAD 116 Chris Mitchell Mallex Smith, CF, SEA 117 Ariel Cohen Ramon Laureano, CF, OAK 118 The Itch Tim Anderson, SS, CHW 119 Connor Henry Luis Robert, CF, CHW 120 Scott White Miguel Sano, 3B, MIN Round 11



Pick Team Player 121 Scott White Trey Mancini, RF, BAL 122 Connor Henry Frankie Montas, SP, OAK 123 The Itch Tommy Edman, 3B, STL 124 Ariel Cohen Eduardo Rodriguez, SP, BOS 125 Chris Mitchell David Price, SP, BOS 126 Adam Aizer Will Smith, C, LAD 127 Chris Towers Mitch Garver, C, MIN 128 Tim McLeod Oscar Mercado, CF, CLE 129 Chris Welsh Robbie Ray, SP, ARI 130 Daniel Preciado Zac Gallen, SP, ARI 131 George Kurtz Roberto Osuna, RP, HOU 132 Phil Ponebshek Edwin Diaz, RP, NYM Round 12



Pick Team Player 133 Phil Ponebshek Lance Lynn, SP, TEX 134 George Kurtz Franmil Reyes, RF, CLE 135 Daniel Preciado Brandon Lowe, 2B, TB 136 Chris Welsh Kenley Jansen, RP, LAD 137 Tim McLeod Brad Hand, RP, CLE 138 Chris Towers Jon Gray, SP, COL 139 Adam Aizer Will Smith, RP, ATL 140 Chris Mitchell Lorenzo Cain, CF, MIL 141 Ariel Cohen Khris Davis, DH, OAK 142 The Itch Jo Adell, CF, LAA 143 Connor Henry Liam Hendriks, RP, OAK 144 Scott White Taylor Rogers, RP, MIN Round 13



Pick Team Player 145 Scott White Jesus Luzardo, RP, OAK 146 Connor Henry Corey Seager, SS, LAD 147 The Itch Sean Manaea, SP, OAK 148 Ariel Cohen Jorge Polanco, SS, MIN 149 Chris Mitchell A.J. Puk, RP, OAK 150 Adam Aizer Kyle Tucker, LF, HOU 151 Chris Towers Ken Giles, RP, TOR 152 Tim McLeod Amed Rosario, SS, NYM 153 Chris Welsh Salvador Perez, C, KC 154 Daniel Preciado Madison Bumgarner, SP, SF 155 George Kurtz Eduardo Escobar, 3B, ARI 156 Phil Ponebshek Justin Turner, 3B, LAD Round 14



Pick Team Player 157 Phil Ponebshek Marcus Stroman, SP, NYM 158 George Kurtz Kyle Schwarber, LF, CHC 159 Daniel Preciado Gavin Lux, 2B, LAD 160 Chris Welsh Craig Kimbrel, RP, CHC 161 Tim McLeod Yoshimoto Tsutsugo, OF, Unaffiliated 162 Chris Towers Dinelson Lamet, SP, SD 163 Adam Aizer Aristides Aquino, RF, CIN 164 Chris Mitchell Yuli Gurriel, 1B, HOU 165 Ariel Cohen Anthony DeSclafani, SP, CIN 166 The Itch Julio Urias, RP, LAD 167 Connor Henry Cavan Biggio, 2B, TOR 168 Scott White Danny Santana, CF, TEX Round 15



Pick Team Player 169 Scott White Carson Kelly, C, ARI 170 Connor Henry Raisel Iglesias, RP, CIN 171 The Itch Byron Buxton, CF, MIN 172 Ariel Cohen Max Fried, SP, ATL 173 Chris Mitchell Wil Myers, LF, SD 174 Adam Aizer Nick Senzel, CF, CIN 175 Chris Towers German Marquez, SP, COL 176 Tim McLeod Jose Leclerc, RP, TEX 177 Chris Welsh Willie Calhoun, LF, TEX 178 Daniel Preciado Mike Minor, SP, TEX 179 George Kurtz Alex Colome, RP, CHW 180 Phil Ponebshek Archie Bradley, RP, ARI Round 16



Pick Team Player 181 Phil Ponebshek Dallas Keuchel, SP, ATL 182 George Kurtz Wilson Ramos, C, NYM 183 Daniel Preciado Luke Voit, 1B, NYY 184 Chris Welsh A.J. Pollock, CF, LAD 185 Tim McLeod Eric Hosmer, 1B, SD 186 Chris Towers Kevin Newman, SS, PIT 187 Adam Aizer Edwin Encarnacion, 1B, NYY 188 Chris Mitchell Mike Foltynewicz, SP, ATL 189 Ariel Cohen Masahiro Tanaka, SP, NYY 190 The Itch Kyle Hendricks, SP, CHC 191 Connor Henry Omar Narvaez, C, SEA 192 Scott White Matthew Boyd, SP, DET Round 17



Pick Team Player 193 Scott White Luke Weaver, SP, ARI 194 Connor Henry Andrew Heaney, SP, LAA 195 The Itch Emilio Pagan, RP, TB 196 Ariel Cohen Hector Neris, RP, PHI 197 Chris Mitchell Carlos Martinez, RP, STL 198 Adam Aizer Domingo German, SP, NYY 199 Chris Towers Jean Segura, SS, PHI 200 Tim McLeod Johnny Cueto, SP, SF 201 Chris Welsh Andrew McCutchen, LF, PHI 202 Daniel Preciado Jorge Alfaro, C, MIA 203 George Kurtz Daniel Murphy, 1B, COL 204 Phil Ponebshek Christian Vazquez, C, BOS Round 18



Pick Team Player 205 Phil Ponebshek Adam Eaton, RF, WAS 206 George Kurtz Miles Mikolas, SP, STL 207 Daniel Preciado Justin Upton, LF, LAA 208 Chris Welsh Caleb Smith, SP, MIA 209 Tim McLeod Sean Murphy, C, OAK 210 Chris Towers Lourdes Gurriel, LF, TOR 211 Adam Aizer Didi Gregorius, SS, NYY 212 Chris Mitchell Rougned Odor, 2B, TEX 213 Ariel Cohen J.D. Davis, LF, NYM 214 The Itch Joc Pederson, LF, LAD 215 Connor Henry Mitch Haniger, RF, SEA 216 Scott White Mark Melancon, RP, ATL Round 19



Pick Team Player 217 Scott White Mark Canha, CF, OAK 218 Connor Henry Ian Kennedy, RP, KC 219 The Itch Hunter Dozier, 3B, KC 220 Ariel Cohen Renato Nunez, DH, BAL 221 Chris Mitchell Gregory Polanco, RF, PIT 222 Adam Aizer Miguel Andujar, DH, NYY 223 Chris Towers Brandon Workman, RP, BOS 224 Tim McLeod Yadier Molina, C, STL 225 Chris Welsh Sean Doolittle, RP, WAS 226 Daniel Preciado Travis d'Arnaud, C, ATL 227 George Kurtz Nomar Mazara, RF, TEX 228 Phil Ponebshek Jesse Winker, LF, CIN Round 20



Pick Team Player 229 Phil Ponebshek Dansby Swanson, SS, ATL 230 George Kurtz Alex Verdugo, CF, LAD 231 Daniel Preciado Scott Kingery, CF, PHI 232 Chris Welsh Forrest Whitley, SP, HOU 233 Tim McLeod Cole Hamels, SP, CHC 234 Chris Towers Jose Alvarado, RP, TB 235 Adam Aizer Jake Odorizzi, SP, MIN 236 Chris Mitchell Francisco Mejia, C, SD 237 Ariel Cohen Hansel Robles, RP, LAA 238 The Itch Nick Anderson, RP, TB 239 Connor Henry Nico Hoerner, SS, CHC 240 Scott White Bryan Reynolds, LF, PIT Round 21



Pick Team Player 241 Scott White Keone Kela, RP, PIT 242 Connor Henry Griffin Canning, SP, LAA 243 The Itch Jose Urquidy, SP, HOU 244 Ariel Cohen Sandy Alcantara, SP, MIA 245 Chris Mitchell Michael Chavis, 1B, BOS 246 Adam Aizer Seth Lugo, RP, NYM 247 Chris Towers Jon Berti, SS, MIA 248 Tim McLeod MacKenzie Gore, SP, SD 249 Chris Welsh Roberto Perez, C, CLE 250 Daniel Preciado Adam Ottavino, RP, NYY 251 George Kurtz Steven Matz, SP, NYM 252 Phil Ponebshek Wilmer Flores, 2B, ARI Round 22



Pick Team Player 253 Phil Ponebshek Brian Anderson, 3B, MIA 254 George Kurtz Buster Posey, C, SF 255 Daniel Preciado Giovanny Gallegos, RP, STL 256 Chris Welsh Nate Lowe, 1B, TB 257 Tim McLeod Dustin May, RP, LAD 258 Chris Towers Ryan Braun, LF, MIL 259 Adam Aizer Ryan Yarbrough, RP, TB 260 Chris Mitchell Manuel Margot, CF, SD 261 Ariel Cohen Robinson Chirinos, C, HOU 262 The Itch Nick Solak, DH, TEX 263 Connor Henry Danny Jansen, C, TOR 264 Scott White Ryan McMahon, 2B, COL Round 23



Pick Team Player 265 Scott White James McCann, C, CHW 266 Connor Henry Luis Arraez, 2B, MIN 267 The Itch Kurt Suzuki, C, WAS 268 Ariel Cohen Tom Murphy, C, SEA 269 Chris Mitchell Chris Archer, SP, PIT 270 Adam Aizer Willians Astudillo, C, MIN 271 Chris Towers Rich Hill, SP, LAD 272 Tim McLeod Dylan Carlson, RF, STL 273 Chris Welsh Royce Lewis, SS, MIN 274 Daniel Preciado Ryan Pressly, RP, HOU 275 George Kurtz Ross Stripling, RP, LAD 276 Phil Ponebshek Jeff Samardzija, SP, SF