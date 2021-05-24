As we now get ready to close out the second month of the 2021 Fantasy Baseball season, we're getting closer -- or at least we should be getting closer to figuring some things out. At this point, we now know Luis Castillo might not be rounding into form at any point. We also know that no matter what you throw Fernando Tatis' way, he's going to overcome that obstacle. Things haven't gone perfectly for every roster and there are a lot of Fantasy managers right now who feel hopeless when it comes to finding help at a specific category -- power, speed, etc. In this week's panel, we'll tackle ways to help you improve your rosters in that regard.

To kick off each week of the season, I'll be reaching out to Fantasy Baseball Today's Scott White and Frank Stampfl to ask them a few big questions that can hopefully help lead to actionable advice.

1. What player would you be targeting via trade if you're desperate for speed?

Scott: I mean, if you're truly desperate, then the ultimate fix would be Adalberto Mondesi. He's been out all year with an oblique injury, so the person who drafted him has gotten used to life without him. Offering him someone whose benefits are plainer to see, just by virtue of him having stats already, might get the job done. Of course, you're taking on the risk of Mondesi suffering a setback on his rehab assignment. Other steals targets who I think might be underappreciated right now are Jazz Chisholm, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Wil Myers.



We talk waivers, Luis Castillo (again) and much more on the Fantasy Baseball Today in 5 podcast. You can follow us to get the latest episodes on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

2. What player would you be targeting via trade if you're desperate for average?

Scott: It's more difficult to make up ground in a ratio category than a counting category, and I'm especially skeptical any one player is going to make a substantive difference here. But one who isn't even universally rostered who I think is a good bet to bat .300 without being a total slouch for power is Bryan Reynolds, who hit .314 as a rookie two years ago and has an even better line-drive rate now. I also think Gio Urshela is an affordable batting average target as his numbers currently stand. You could also try for a knockout with Freddie Freeman or DJ LeMahieu.



3. What player would you be targeting via trade if you're desperate for power?

Scott: Home runs may be down this year, but you can still find them everywhere you look. I'd hate to narrow it down to one target. Pete Alonso going on the IL with a hand sprain should make him pretty affordable, but he'll be of no immediate help, of course. Miguel Sano has shown signs of coming around and should be pretty close to free. I still think Joey Gallo will finish closer to 40 homers than not. If you want home runs without getting crushed in other categories, you could aim for any underachieving early-rounder -- Trevor Story, let's say, or even Christian Yelich.



4. What player would you be targeting via trade if you're desperate for saves?

Scott: James Karinchak having just stepped into the role, abruptly, without any real failure on Emmanuel Clase's part, I think makes people skeptical of how firmly he has it. But he may well be the best reliever in baseball, so if Terry Francona is at all open to the idea of Karinchak closing, I think he takes it in the long run. If that price is too high, I'd target a recently shaky closer who nonetheless has good job security, like Brad Hand or Will Smith, hoping that the person who has him has grown skittish.



5. What's your best piece of advice for turning around a struggling roster after May?