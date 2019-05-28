Fantasy Baseball: Ranking the top 30 IL stashes with Mike Clevinger, Didi Gregorius both making progress

Wondering how to manage your IL spots? Scott White helps you prioritize.

As we await word on the severity of Luke Weaver's strained forearm and the chances of Kris Bryant's outfield collision landing him on the IL, the bigger story right now is who's poised to return from injury.

Say I publish these rankings again two weeks from now. As many as half of these names should be gone. Jose Altuve, Charlie Blackmon and James Paxton are the headliners, but also Khris Davis, Nelson CruzDavid Peralta, Dee Gordon, Mitch Garver, Yandy Diaz, Robinson Cano, Jeff McNeil, Willie Calhoun, Pedro Strop and Travis Shaw are in the homestretch of their recoveries.

And those are the more obvious picks — the injuries expected to have short-term absences from the start. Several longer-term rehabilitations are also in their final stages. Scooter Gennett hopes to return to the active roster in a couple weeks. Didi Gregorius is on an honest-to-goodness rehab assignment. Mike Clevinger may be more like a month away, but he's throwing regular bullpen sessions and will begin pitching games in extended spring training. Fernando Tatis is himself making strides in extended spring. Wade Davis and Hunter Strickland could progress quickly once they're back on the mound since they'll only need to work an inning at a time.

Of course, timetable isn't everything when assessing the stashability of an injured player. Here are the three factors I consider, in order of priority:

  1. How good is the player?
  2. What's his timetable?
  3. How likely is the injury to impact his performance?

When these players come off the IL, you'll have to find a spot for them on the active roster, which will presumably be a tighter fit. Where a player ranks here should also give you some idea how to value him when that time comes. I should point out, though, that I couldn't imagine dropping any of the top 21 in even the shallowest of formats.

Top IL stashes
1
Jose Altuve Houston Astros 2B
strained hamstring
2
Charlie Blackmon Colorado Rockies RF
bruised calf
3
George Springer Houston Astros RF
strained hamstring
4
Aaron Judge New York Yankees RF
strained oblique
5
James Paxton New York Yankees SP
sore knee
6
Khris Davis Oakland Athletics DH
hip contusion
7
Giancarlo Stanton New York Yankees LF
sore shoulder
8
Mike Clevinger Cleveland Indians SP
strained back
9
Tyler Glasnow Tampa Bay Rays SP
strained forearm
10
Fernando Tatis San Diego Padres SS
strained hamstring
11
Scooter Gennett Cincinnati Reds 2B
strained groin
12
Luke Weaver Arizona Diamondbacks SP
strained forearm
13
Nelson Cruz Minnesota Twins DH
strained wrist
14
David Peralta Arizona Diamondbacks LF
shoulder inflammation
15
Didi Gregorius New York Yankees SS
Tommy John surgery
16
Luis Severino New York Yankees SP
strained lat
17
Corey Kluber Cleveland Indians SP
fractured forearm
18
Wade Davis Colorado Rockies RP
strained oblique
19
Dee Gordon Seattle Mariners 2B
bruised wrist
20
Jameson Taillon Pittsburgh Pirates SP
strained elbow flexor
21
Mitch Garver Minnesota Twins C
sprained ankle
22
Yandy Diaz Tampa Bay Rays 3B
sore hand
23
Justin Upton Los Angeles Angels LF
turf toe
24
A.J. Pollock Los Angeles Dodgers CF
elbow infection
25
Robinson Cano New York Mets 2B
strained quadriceps
26
Jeff McNeil New York Mets 2B
strained hamstring
27
Willie Calhoun Texas Rangers LF
strained quadriceps
28
Pedro Strop Chicago Cubs RP
strained hamstring
29
Travis Shaw Milwaukee Brewers 3B
strained wrist
30
Hunter Strickland Seattle Mariners RP
strained lat
