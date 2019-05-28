Fantasy Baseball: Ranking the top 30 IL stashes with Mike Clevinger, Didi Gregorius both making progress

As we await word on the severity of Luke Weaver's strained forearm and the chances of Kris Bryant's outfield collision landing him on the IL, the bigger story right now is who's poised to return from injury.

Say I publish these rankings again two weeks from now. As many as half of these names should be gone. Jose Altuve, Charlie Blackmon and James Paxton are the headliners, but also Khris Davis, Nelson Cruz, David Peralta, Dee Gordon, Mitch Garver, Yandy Diaz, Robinson Cano, Jeff McNeil, Willie Calhoun, Pedro Strop and Travis Shaw are in the homestretch of their recoveries.

And those are the more obvious picks — the injuries expected to have short-term absences from the start. Several longer-term rehabilitations are also in their final stages. Scooter Gennett hopes to return to the active roster in a couple weeks. Didi Gregorius is on an honest-to-goodness rehab assignment. Mike Clevinger may be more like a month away, but he's throwing regular bullpen sessions and will begin pitching games in extended spring training. Fernando Tatis is himself making strides in extended spring. Wade Davis and Hunter Strickland could progress quickly once they're back on the mound since they'll only need to work an inning at a time.

Of course, timetable isn't everything when assessing the stashability of an injured player. Here are the three factors I consider, in order of priority:

How good is the player? What's his timetable? How likely is the injury to impact his performance?

When these players come off the IL, you'll have to find a spot for them on the active roster, which will presumably be a tighter fit. Where a player ranks here should also give you some idea how to value him when that time comes. I should point out, though, that I couldn't imagine dropping any of the top 21 in even the shallowest of formats.