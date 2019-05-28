Fantasy Baseball: Ranking the top 30 IL stashes with Mike Clevinger, Didi Gregorius both making progress
Wondering how to manage your IL spots? Scott White helps you prioritize.
As we await word on the severity of Luke Weaver's strained forearm and the chances of Kris Bryant's outfield collision landing him on the IL, the bigger story right now is who's poised to return from injury.
Say I publish these rankings again two weeks from now. As many as half of these names should be gone. Jose Altuve, Charlie Blackmon and James Paxton are the headliners, but also Khris Davis, Nelson Cruz, David Peralta, Dee Gordon, Mitch Garver, Yandy Diaz, Robinson Cano, Jeff McNeil, Willie Calhoun, Pedro Strop and Travis Shaw are in the homestretch of their recoveries.
And those are the more obvious picks — the injuries expected to have short-term absences from the start. Several longer-term rehabilitations are also in their final stages. Scooter Gennett hopes to return to the active roster in a couple weeks. Didi Gregorius is on an honest-to-goodness rehab assignment. Mike Clevinger may be more like a month away, but he's throwing regular bullpen sessions and will begin pitching games in extended spring training. Fernando Tatis is himself making strides in extended spring. Wade Davis and Hunter Strickland could progress quickly once they're back on the mound since they'll only need to work an inning at a time.
Of course, timetable isn't everything when assessing the stashability of an injured player. Here are the three factors I consider, in order of priority:
- How good is the player?
- What's his timetable?
- How likely is the injury to impact his performance?
When these players come off the IL, you'll have to find a spot for them on the active roster, which will presumably be a tighter fit. Where a player ranks here should also give you some idea how to value him when that time comes. I should point out, though, that I couldn't imagine dropping any of the top 21 in even the shallowest of formats.
|1
Jose Altuve Houston Astros 2B
|strained hamstring
|2
Charlie Blackmon Colorado Rockies RF
|bruised calf
|3
George Springer Houston Astros RF
|strained hamstring
|4
Aaron Judge New York Yankees RF
|strained oblique
|5
James Paxton New York Yankees SP
|sore knee
|6
Khris Davis Oakland Athletics DH
|hip contusion
|7
Giancarlo Stanton New York Yankees LF
|sore shoulder
|8
Mike Clevinger Cleveland Indians SP
|strained back
|9
Tyler Glasnow Tampa Bay Rays SP
|strained forearm
|10
Fernando Tatis San Diego Padres SS
|strained hamstring
|11
Scooter Gennett Cincinnati Reds 2B
|strained groin
|12
Luke Weaver Arizona Diamondbacks SP
|strained forearm
|13
Nelson Cruz Minnesota Twins DH
|strained wrist
|14
David Peralta Arizona Diamondbacks LF
|shoulder inflammation
|15
Didi Gregorius New York Yankees SS
|Tommy John surgery
|16
Luis Severino New York Yankees SP
|strained lat
|17
Corey Kluber Cleveland Indians SP
|fractured forearm
|18
Wade Davis Colorado Rockies RP
|strained oblique
|19
Dee Gordon Seattle Mariners 2B
|bruised wrist
|20
Jameson Taillon Pittsburgh Pirates SP
|strained elbow flexor
|21
Mitch Garver Minnesota Twins C
|sprained ankle
|22
Yandy Diaz Tampa Bay Rays 3B
|sore hand
|23
Justin Upton Los Angeles Angels LF
|turf toe
|24
A.J. Pollock Los Angeles Dodgers CF
|elbow infection
|25
Robinson Cano New York Mets 2B
|strained quadriceps
|26
Jeff McNeil New York Mets 2B
|strained hamstring
|27
Willie Calhoun Texas Rangers LF
|strained quadriceps
|28
Pedro Strop Chicago Cubs RP
|strained hamstring
|29
Travis Shaw Milwaukee Brewers 3B
|strained wrist
|30
Hunter Strickland Seattle Mariners RP
|strained lat
