Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 10 now include Nick Pivetta along with sleepers Lance Lynn, Sonny Gray

There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many of them are good. He highlights the ones worth using.

It's rare given the way MLB structures its schedule these days to have a week when half the league doesn't have an off day, but Week 10 (May 27-June 2) is shaping up to be such a week.

Which means more two-start options to choose from.

Unfortunately, many of them — all beyond the top 23, I'd say — aren't deserving of our time. Maybe those next five — Brad Keller, Michael Pineda, Jeff Samardzija, Jose Urena or Ivan Nova — you could try to get away with using as a desperation play in a points league, but honestly, who's giving up a roster spot for that sort of Hail Mary?

The standout here among those you could reasonably find on the waiver wire is Lance Lynn, who has been hit or miss this year. But the hits have been massive hits — we're talking seven-inning quality starts in four of his past five, with more than a strikeout per inning in three of them — and he has two solid matchups this week.

Preseason sleeper Nick Pivetta, meanwhile, makes his long-awaited return from Triple-A, where his strikeout rate was as promising as his walk rate was discouraging, but of course, the possibility of a second start hinges on the outcome of the first.  Matt Strahm, Chris Bassitt and Sonny Gray are other possible waiver claims who might be worth keeping on your roster beyond this week, and Ryan Yarbrough is at least intriguing in formats that benefit from his RP eligibility (such as Head-to-Head points). And yes, I'd be willing to roll the dice on Trevor Richards one more time, if only because the matchups are so favorable.

RankPitcherStart 1Start 2
1Max Scherzer, WASvs. MIAat CIN
2Jacob deGrom, NYMat LADat ARI
3Stephen Strasburg, WASat ATLat CIN
4Gerrit Cole, HOUvs. CHCat OAK
5Luis Castillo, CINvs. PITvs. WAS
6Clayton Kershaw, LADvs. NYMvs. PHI
7Zack Greinke, ARIat COLvs. NYM
8Lucas Giolito, CHWvs. KCvs. CLE
9Masahiro Tanaka, NYYvs. SDvs. BOS
10Cole Hamels, CHCat HOUat STL
11Rick Porcello, BOSvs. CLEat NYY
12Rich Hill, LADvs. NYMvs. PHI
13Jordan Lyles, PIT*at CINvs. MIL
14Lance Lynn, TEXat SEAvs. KC
15Marco Gonzales, SEAvs. TEXvs. LAA
16Jon Gray, COLvs. ARIvs. TOR
17Matt Strahm, SD*at NYYvs. MIA
18Chris Bassitt, OAKvs. LAAvs. HOU
19Sonny Gray, CINvs. PITvs. WAS
20Trevor Richards, MIAvs. SFat SD
21Felix Pena, LAAat OAKat SEA
22Ryan Yarbrough, TB*vs. TORvs. MIN
23Nick Pivetta, PHIvs. STLat LAD
24Brad Keller, KC*at CHWat TEX
25Michael Pineda, MINvs. MILat TB
26Jeff Samardzija, SFat MIAat BAL
27Jose Urena, MIAat WASat SD
28Ivan Nova, CHWvs. KCvs. CLE
29Gio Gonzalez, MILat MINat PIT
30Aaron Sanchez, TORat TBat COL
31Steven Matz, NYMat LADat ARI
32Merrill Kelly, ARIat COLvs. NYM
33Daniel Norris, DETat BALat ATL
34Jefry Rodriguez, CLEat BOSat CHW
35Adam Wainwright, STLat PHIvs. CHC
36Homer Bailey, KCat CHWat TEX
37Trevor Cahill, LAAat OAKat SEA
38Tommy Milone, SEAvs. TEXvs. LAA
39Adam Plutko, CLEat BOSat CHW
40Ryan Weber, BOS*vs. CLEat NYY
41Antonio Senzatela, COL*vs. ARIvs. TOR
42Adrian Sampson, TEXat SEAvs. KC
43Gabriel Ynoa, BAL*vs. DETvs. SF
*RP-eligible | ^expected to follow opener 
