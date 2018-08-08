Fantasy baseball rankings 2018: Advanced MLB trade chart backing Juan Soto, not Luis Severino

Thursday is the trade deadline in many CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues, so it's down to the wire for owners looking for the missing piece for their roster. Before you buy and sell at the deadline, be sure to check with Scott White's latest Fantasy baseball trade chart and 2018 Fantasy baseball rankings. This chart assigns a value to the the top 200 players in head-to-head leagues and is like having around-the-clock access to one of the top experts in the nation. Using it means a huge edge at the Fantasy baseball trade deadline.



If anybody can spot a value in a Fantasy baseball deal, it's White, who realized the worth of players like James Paxton, Ozzie Albies and Gerrit Cole this year long before many other experts.



A player who is climbing up White's newest Fantasy baseball rankings 2018: Nationals rookie outfielder Juan Soto, who has surged from No. 83 all the way up to No. 42 in the latest version of the chart.



Soto is showing no signs of hitting the rookie wall, hitting .333 for the month. His overall numbers (.315/14/39) remain solid for the year, and with Washington fighting for a playoff spot, Soto has plenty of motivation to finish the season strong. "Now simply calling him the Rookie of the Year favorite seems an understatement," White told SportsLine. "He's an out-and-out stud, someone who has climbed his way into the top 50 overall."



One player going the opposite direction in the latest version of the chart: Yankees starter Luis Severino, who went from No. 14 to outside the top 25.



While Severino's season-long numbers (14-5, 3.08) remain strong, he's shown signs of slowing down in the past month. Entering Aug. 8, he's allowed at least four earned runs in four straight outings and has failed to go six full innings in that span. He still has plenty of upside and value, but be sure not to pay too much because his overall numbers don't tell the whole story right now.



White has also moved a big-name infielder out of the top 10 for the first time in months and made the call on Aaron Judge's value as he continues to battle a wrist injury.



