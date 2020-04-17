Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Best breakouts from model that nailed Shane Bieber's All-Star year

The new MLB season could look different than any other in the sport's lengthy history, but that won't stop Fantasy baseball from rolling on as soon as the first pitch is thrown. An abbreviated schedule, with or without fans, could be a reality, which means spotting 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts is even more important. Regardless of how and when the season plays out, finding the best 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings can still give you a huge edge.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball breakouts, including Cleveland Indians All-Star starting pitcher Shane Bieber. The 24-year-old broke through with a 15-8 record, 3.28 ERA and 259 strikeouts over 214.1 innings to finish as the No. 5 starting pitcher in all of Fantasy baseball even though he was being drafted in the 15th round in standard 12-team leagues.

Shane Bieber was listed much higher than expert consensus rankings as a Fantasy breakout from the start.

Fantasy baseball cheat sheets are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, Fantasy baseball cheat sheets are updated.

In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts: Indians starting pitcher Aaron Civale. The 24-year old righty showed extremely promising signs in 2019, posting a 2.34 ERA and 1.04 WHIP in 10 starts. He only gave up four home runs in 57.2 innings pitched and showed impressive control, walking only 16 compared to 46 strikeouts.

Civale is projected to take the next step in 2020, producing better numbers than veteran pitchers like David Price, Corey Kluber, Dallas Keuchel and Jon Lester, all of whom are coming off the board much earlier. With Civale's 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP at No. 174 overall, he's one of the 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts you can steal late in drafts this season.

Another breakout: Cardinals third baseman Tommy Edman. The 24-year-old made his MLB debut last summer and exceeded all expectations by hitting 11 home runs, stealing 15 bases, and slashing .304/.350/.500 over 92 games. Edman hit a total of 18 home runs between Triple-A and the majors, showcasing previously unseen power after hitting no more than seven homers in his three previous minor-league seasons.

With a .346 BABIP that looked in line with his minor league numbers, there's no glaring reason to expect any significant regression in his second season. Edman has the ability to flirt with 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases while hitting for average, making him a sneaky value at third base with a 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP of 145.38 overall. Edman ranks ahead of fellow third basemen like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Manny Machado, who are being drafted at least four rounds earlier on average.

