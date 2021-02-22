The new MLB season is also right around the corner, with owners already beginning to scour rosters to determine potential 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers. Finding a player who can outperform their 2021 Fantasy baseball ADP like Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., who hit 17 home runs, drove in 45, and slashed .277/.366/.571 in just 59 games a year ago, is critical to success. Where should Tatis, and every shortstop, be in your 2021 Fantasy baseball rankings?

Tatis is just one of many young players who stood out during the shortened 2020 season, but how does he rate among MLB shortstops heading into 2021? Will Tatis outperform his average draft position and be one of the top 2021 Fantasy baseball picks? Before you go on the clock, check out the 2021 Fantasy baseball cheat sheets and rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, including Dodgers catcher Will Smith. The 25-year-old was No. 6 catcher in Fantasy baseball last year, outperforming Yasmani Grandal, Mitch Garver and Gary Sanches, who were all drafted well ahead of him on average. Smith wound up hitting eight home runs with 25 RBIs and posting a .980 OPS that was over 70 points better than in his breakout season in 2019.

The team at SportsLine was all over Smith as a Fantasy sleeper from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2021 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Now, the model has simulated the entire 2021 MLB schedule 10,000 times and revealed its top 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts, and busts. You can get its Fantasy baseball cheat sheets 2021 here.

Top 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Tigers shortstop Willi Castro. The switch-hitting 23-year-old hit .349 with six home runs, 24 RBIs and 21 runs scored in 36 games last season. Castro led Detroit in wRC+ by posting a 151 mark, was fourth in home runs, and slugged his way to a respectable .202 ISO.

With natural loft and quick hands, Castro is a high-volume hitter who swung at 82 percent of the pitches he saw in the heart of the plate, nine percent over the league average. SportsLine's model ranks Castro as a top-15 shortstop, ahead of players like Tim Anderson, Didi Gregorius and Javier Baez despite a 2021 Fantasy baseball ADP of 214.33.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2021 are extremely high on: Mariners left fielder Dylan Moore. The 28-year-old delivered relatively tepid numbers when he was a rookie in 2019, slashing .206/.302/.389 over 282 plate appearances. However, he belted nine home runs and swiped 11 bags.

Last season, Moore turned in a .255/.358/.496 slash line with eight home runs and nine stolen bases over 38 games. SportsLine's model says he'll build on those gains in 2021. It ranks him ahead of players like Eloy Jimenez and Austin Meadows, who are going at least four rounds earlier than Moore on average.

How to find proven 2021 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine is also high on a first baseman with a Fantasy baseball ADP 2021 barely inside the top 10 who finishes ahead of studs like defending AL MVP Jose Abreu and Yankees first baseman Luke Voit. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing. You can see who it is here.

So which 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which undervalued first baseman can help you win a championship? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Will Smith's huge breakout last season, and find out.