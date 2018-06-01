Fantasy Baseball: Re-drafting the first two rounds

More Fantasy Baseball: Waiver Wire

A lot has changed over the first one-third of the season (yup, that's about how far we've come).

But maybe not as much as you think.

One useful exercise for keeping up with the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape is to consider what the first two rounds of a draft would look like at various points in the season. It's all about today-forward. You're not getting credit for whatever numbers a player has already accumulated, but of course those numbers are sure to influence your opinion about him. To what extent they should is part of what we're looking to determine.

Taking a moment to reset and approach every player as if the season was only starting today puts those knee-jerk reactions to the test. Steeped in the level-headedness of a draft, we're more likely to see the big picture.

But hey, there are differences. Player value hasn't remained stagnant all this time. And so now's when we take the time to put it in perspective.