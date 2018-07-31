Fantasy Baseball Trade Reaction: Brian Dozier creates a mess for Fantasy in L.A.

The Dodgers' lineup got even more crowded at the deadline, as they acquired second baseman Brian Dozier from the Twins. The deal gives them another potential impact infield bat, but could create some real headaches for Fantasy owners. Here's the breakdown:

Dozier to the Dodgers

The thing that has been tough about evaluating Dozier's disappointing-to-date 2018 season is that it's not clear he's doing much different than in the past. He's walking and striking out at about the same rates, and putting the ball in the air about as often. His hard-hit rate is actually higher than the previous two seasons, too. And yet he's hitting .224/.305/.402 on the season. Dozier is hitting infield fly balls a bit more often, but it's not such a gigantic jump — 16.9 percent of his fly balls have been pop-ups, compared to 13.4 percent last season — that it explains his drop in production.

That is to say I don't see much reason to suspect Brian Dozier won't be Brian Dozier moving forward. That doesn't mean I think he's got some massive hot streak waiting to be unleashed to make up for lost time — regression doesn't work that way. However, Dozier's been a .270-ish hitter with good pop and speed, and I think that's what he'll be moving forward. He'll be doing it in a worse park but a better lineup, so my expectations haven't changed much for Dozier moving forward.

What has changed with this deal is the Dodgers' depth chart. The Manny Machado trade complicated things already, and this only makes it harder to figure out what to make of their lineup moving forward. Let's try.

OK, here's what we know:

Yasmani Grandal will start most games at catcher



Manny Machado will start at third base — for now



Chris Taylor will start at shortstop — for now



Dozier will start at second base



And … ¯\_(ツ)_/¯



Cody Bellinger and Max Muncy have been splitting time at first base, but Muncy is probably going to play first primarily with the acquisition of Dozier. That moves Bellinger to the outfield, where he has logged most of his time in center. I would expect that to continue.

That means Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp, Joc Pederson and Enrique Hernandez are left to battle for two outfield spots.

Oh, and once Justin Turner is healthy enough, he'll likely return to start most games at third base. That will, of course, slide Machado to shortstop, and Taylor back to the outfield, and, well … the math problem is pretty clear here.

For now, assume Grandal, Muncy, Machado, Taylor and Bellinger will play every day, or something close to it. Kemp should continue to see starts and early exits for defense, too. Everyone mentioned there is, to varying degrees, a Fantasy starter worth relying on moving forward.

And that's probably it on this roster. There just won't be enough at-bats for Pederson, Puig and Hernandez to be worth using in mixed leagues, and Kemp could end up squeezed when Turner is back, too.

Logan Forsythe, Luke Raley, and Devin Smeltzer to the Twins