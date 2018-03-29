Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 2 peg Miles Mikolas, Jake Junis as sleepers
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks them all.
Week 1 has been fun, but it's also short.
So short that not every pitcher gets to make one start. Forget two.
But Week 2 is full-length. Seven days translates to six games or more for all but handful of clubs, and since the five-man rotation is still common practice, a few dozen pitchers will get to make two starts.
And that's a big deal if you're looking to pad your totals, which is the name of the game in points leagues and sometimes a priority in categories formats as well. Granted, a bad two-start pitcher is liable just to do twice as much damage, but a decent one pretty much always has some utility.
This early in the year, with starting rotations less than fully announced, I've had to make some educated guesses and wasn't comfortable doing so in a couple of instances. Either Taijuan Walker or Zack Godley will be making two starts for the Diamondbacks, but since I don't know which, I haven't included either. Two pitchers will be making two starts for the Padres, but whoever they are, I can virtually guarantee you wouldn't want to use them.
The point for me where this particular group becomes too risky is after Julio Teheran at 14. Maybe if you want to be a little more aggressive, you could push it to Sean Newcomb at 18.
|Two-start pitchers for Week 1
|Rank
|Pitcher
|Start 1
|Start 2
|1
|Charlie Morton, HOU
|vs. BAL
|vs. SD
|2
|Mike Clevinger, CLE
|at LAA
|vs. KC
|3
|Chase Anderson, MIL
|vs. STL
|vs. CHC
|4
|Tanner Roark, WAS
|at ATL
|vs. NYM
|5
|Jameson Taillon, PIT
|vs. MIN
|vs. CIN
|6
|Lance Lynn, MIN
|at PIT
|vs. SEA
|7
|Dylan Bundy, BAL
|at HOU
|at NYY
|8
|Miles Mikolas, STL
|at MIL
|vs. ARI
|9
|Jake Junis, KC
|at DET
|at CLE
|10
|Jordan Montgomery, NYY
|vs. TB
|vs. BAL
|11
|Tyler Chatwood, CHC
|at CIN
|at MIL
|12
|Matt Harvey, NYM
|vs. PHI
|at WAS
|13
|Marco Gonzales, SEA
|at SF
|at MIN
|14
|Julio Teheran, ATL
|vs. WAS
|at COL
|15
|Zach Davies, MIL
|vs. STL
|vs. CHC
|16
|Matthew Boyd, DET
|vs. KC
|at CHW
|17
|Hyun-Jin Ryu, LAD
|at ARI
|at SF
|18
|Sean Newcomb, ATL
|vs. WAS
|at COL
|19
|Kendall Graveman, OAK
|vs. TEX
|at LAA
|20
|Andrew Triggs, OAK
|vs. TEX
|at LAA
|21
|Miguel Gonzalez, CHW
|at TOR
|vs. DET
|22
|Jaime Garcia, TOR
|vs. CHW
|at TEX
|23
|Ben Lively, PHI
|at NYM
|vs. MIA
|24
|Tyler Mahle, CIN
|vs. CHC
|at PIT
|25
|Kyle Freeland, COL
|at SD
|vs. ATL
|26
|Chad Bettis, COL
|at SD
|vs. ATL
|27
|Bartolo Colon, TEX
|at OAK
|vs. TOR
|28
|Ty Blach, SF*
|vs. SEA
|vs. LAD
|29
|J.C. Ramirez, LAA
|vs. CLE
|vs. OAK
|30
|Chris Tillman, BAL
|at HOU
|at NYY
*RP-eligible
