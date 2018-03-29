Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 2 peg Miles Mikolas, Jake Junis as sleepers

Week 1 has been fun, but it's also short.

So short that not every pitcher gets to make one start. Forget two.

But Week 2 is full-length. Seven days translates to six games or more for all but handful of clubs, and since the five-man rotation is still common practice, a few dozen pitchers will get to make two starts.

And that's a big deal if you're looking to pad your totals, which is the name of the game in points leagues and sometimes a priority in categories formats as well. Granted, a bad two-start pitcher is liable just to do twice as much damage, but a decent one pretty much always has some utility.

This early in the year, with starting rotations less than fully announced, I've had to make some educated guesses and wasn't comfortable doing so in a couple of instances. Either Taijuan Walker or Zack Godley will be making two starts for the Diamondbacks, but since I don't know which, I haven't included either. Two pitchers will be making two starts for the Padres, but whoever they are, I can virtually guarantee you wouldn't want to use them.

The point for me where this particular group becomes too risky is after Julio Teheran at 14. Maybe if you want to be a little more aggressive, you could push it to Sean Newcomb at 18.

Two-start pitchers for Week 1 Rank Pitcher Start 1 Start 2 1 Charlie Morton, HOU vs. BAL vs. SD 2 Mike Clevinger, CLE at LAA vs. KC 3 Chase Anderson, MIL vs. STL vs. CHC 4 Tanner Roark, WAS at ATL vs. NYM 5 Jameson Taillon, PIT vs. MIN vs. CIN 6 Lance Lynn, MIN at PIT vs. SEA 7 Dylan Bundy, BAL at HOU at NYY 8 Miles Mikolas, STL at MIL vs. ARI 9 Jake Junis, KC at DET at CLE 10 Jordan Montgomery, NYY vs. TB vs. BAL 11 Tyler Chatwood, CHC at CIN at MIL 12 Matt Harvey, NYM vs. PHI at WAS 13 Marco Gonzales, SEA at SF at MIN 14 Julio Teheran, ATL vs. WAS at COL 15 Zach Davies, MIL vs. STL vs. CHC 16 Matthew Boyd, DET vs. KC at CHW 17 Hyun-Jin Ryu, LAD at ARI at SF 18 Sean Newcomb, ATL vs. WAS at COL 19 Kendall Graveman, OAK vs. TEX at LAA 20 Andrew Triggs, OAK vs. TEX at LAA 21 Miguel Gonzalez, CHW at TOR vs. DET 22 Jaime Garcia, TOR vs. CHW at TEX 23 Ben Lively, PHI at NYM vs. MIA 24 Tyler Mahle, CIN vs. CHC at PIT 25 Kyle Freeland, COL at SD vs. ATL 26 Chad Bettis, COL at SD vs. ATL 27 Bartolo Colon, TEX at OAK vs. TOR 28 Ty Blach, SF* vs. SEA vs. LAD 29 J.C. Ramirez, LAA vs. CLE vs. OAK 30 Chris Tillman, BAL at HOU at NYY

*RP-eligible