Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24 identify Vince Velasquez, Jake Junis as sleepers

A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the number of two-start options regardless, according to Scott White.

Monday is Labor Day, but there's no rest for these workers. Every single team will suit up for the national holiday, which means no team is stuck playing only five games in Week 24 (Sept. 3-9).

And yet ... there's a limited number of two-start options still.

September call-ups are at fault. A number of teams are looking to give a fresh face a turn this week, but without removing anyone from the rotation. So it's like they'll have a six-man rotation, at least in the short term, which means they would need seven games for any of their pitchers to make a second start. Only eight teams are actually playing seven games this week.

It's not like no pitchers from the six-game teams will have a chance to make two starts, but even those listed here are highly subject to change. You might want to go the quality-over-quantity when weighing your pitching choices this week.

The most notable of the ones owned in less than 80 percent of leagues is Vince Velasquez, who hasn't been particularly reliable since the All-Star break but has an excellent strikeout rate and killer matchups against the Marlins and Mets. He would rate among my must-start options for the week, which includes basically all of the top 12.

Just outside of that group is Jake Junis, whose slider flattened on him for much of June and July, resulting in a bunch of home runs, but who has come roaring back with a 2.95 ERA and more than a strikeout per inning in August. He's only 41 percent owned.

Junis headlines a group of sleepers that includes Trevor Cahill and Michael Fulmer. Everyone ranked 17th and up doesn't seem worth the trouble.

*RP-eligible

Two-start pitchers for Week 24
Rank Pitcher Start 1 Start 2
1Max Scherzer, WASvs. STLvs. CHC
2Jacob deGrom, NYMat LADvs. PHI
3Mike Clevinger, CLEvs. KCat TOR
4Jack Flaherty, STLat WASat DET
5Cole Hamels, CHCat MILat WAS
6Madison Bumgarner, SFat COLat MIL
7Dallas Keuchel, HOUvs. MINat BOS
8Zack Godley, ARIvs. SDvs. ATL
9Vince Velasquez, PHIat MIAat NYM
10CC Sabathia, NYYat OAKat SEA
11Alex Wood, LADvs. NYMat COL
12Trevor Williams, PITvs. CINvs. MIA
13Jake Junis, KCat CLEat MIN
14Trevor Cahill, OAKvs. NYYvs. TEX
15Sean Newcomb, ATLvs. BOSat ARI
16Michael Fulmer, DETat CHWvs. STL
17Tyler Anderson, COLvs. SFvs. LAD
18Reynaldo Lopez, CHWvs. DETvs. LAA
19Mike Montgomery, CHCat MILat WAS
20Erasmo Ramirez, SEA*vs. BALvs. NYY
21Nathan Eovaldi, BOSat ATLvs. HOU
22Zach Davies, MILvs. CHCvs. SF
23Matt Harvey, CINat PITvs. SD
24Jose Urena, MIAvs. PHIat PIT
25Adam Plutko, CLEvs. KCat TOR
26Cody Reed, CIN*at PITvs. SD
27Erick Fedde, WASvs. STLvs. CHC
28Ryan Borucki, TOR*vs. TBvs. CLE
29Thomas Pannone, TOR*vs. TBvs. CLE
30Ariel Jurado, TEXvs. LAAat OAK

*RP-eligible

