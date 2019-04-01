Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2 highlight Domingo German, Caleb Smith as sleepers

Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White ranks them all, singling out some of his favorites.

For more Fantasy baseball insights, and to keep up with all the latest news, roster trends, and more throughout the season, subscribe to Fantasy Baseball Today now on iTunes, Stitcher or Spotify. You can find us on YouTube now, with full episodes and clips available every Monday through Friday.

A shortened Week 1 meant no two-start pitchers — not unless your league counted the Mariners-Athletics series in Japan — and so we were robbed of the weekly practice of rounding up our favorites on the waiver wire.

Time to reintroduce ourselves to the habit.

Week 2 (April 1-7) is here, and the likelihood of skipped starts makes for a full slate of two-start possibilities, many of whom are widely available in CBS Sports leagues. That's not to say two starts are always better than one, particularly in categories leagues where a two-start pitcher can negatively impact ERA and WHIP, but pitchers you'd have half a mind to use in a one-start week become full-minded plays with two.

The top 10nine here are obvious, high-ownership, no-questions-asked starters across all formats with two starts, which makes Domingo German, with two favorable matchups and big strikeout potential, the highest-rated sleeper. I'd feel comfortable playing any of the top 14 in a standard 5x5 categories league and would expand the list of usable options through No. 17, Zach Eflin, in points leagues.

Rank

Pitcher

Start 1

Start 2

1

Max Scherzer, WAS

vs. PHI

at NYM

2

Mike Clevinger, CLE

at CHW               

vs. TOR

3

Chris Sale, BOS

at OAK

at ARI

4

David Price, BOS

at OAK

at ARI

5

Chris Archer, PIT

vs. STL

vs. CIN

6

Marcus Stroman, TOR

vs. BAL

at CLE

7

Kyle Hendricks, CHC

at ATL

at MIL

8

Brad Peacock, HOU*

at TEX

vs. OAK

9

Matt Strahm, SD*

vs. ARI

at STL

10

Brad Keller, KC*

vs. MIN

at DET

11

Domingo German, NYY

vs. DET

at BAL

12

Kyle Gibson, MIN

at KC

at PHI

13

Steven Matz, NYM

at MIA

vs. WAS

14

Caleb Smith, MIA

vs. NYM

at ATL

15

Julio Urias, LAD*

vs. SF

at COL

16

Sean Newcomb, ATL

vs. CHC

vs. MIA

17

Zach Eflin, PHI

at WAS

vs. MIN

18

Ryan Yarbrough, TB*^

vs. COL

at SF

19

Sean Reid-Foley, TOR

vs. BAL

at CLE

20

Tyson Ross, DET

at NYY

vs. KC

21

Merrill Kelly, ARI

at SD

vs. BOS

22

Mike Fiers, OAK

vs. BOS

at HOU

23

Drew Pomeranz, SF*

at LAD

vs. TB

24

Anthony DeSclafani, CIN

vs. MIL

at PIT

25

Tyler Mahle, CIN

vs. MIL

at PIT

26

Drew Smyly, TEX

vs. HOU

at LAA

27

Shelby Miller, TEX

vs. HOU

at LAA

28

Zach Davies, MIL

at CIN

vs. CHC

29

Ivan Nova, CHW

at CLE

vs. SEA

30

Chris Stratton, LAA

at SEA

vs. TEX

31

Aaron Brooks, OAK*

vs. BOS

at HOU

32

Chad Bettis, COL

at TB

vs. LAD

33

David Hess, BAL

at TOR

vs. NYY

*RP-eligible | ^may follow an "opener"

 

