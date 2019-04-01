Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2 highlight Domingo German, Caleb Smith as sleepers
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White ranks them all, singling out some of his favorites.
A shortened Week 1 meant no two-start pitchers — not unless your league counted the Mariners-Athletics series in Japan — and so we were robbed of the weekly practice of rounding up our favorites on the waiver wire.
Time to reintroduce ourselves to the habit.
Week 2 (April 1-7) is here, and the likelihood of skipped starts makes for a full slate of two-start possibilities, many of whom are widely available in CBS Sports leagues. That's not to say two starts are always better than one, particularly in categories leagues where a two-start pitcher can negatively impact ERA and WHIP, but pitchers you'd have half a mind to use in a one-start week become full-minded plays with two.
The top 10nine here are obvious, high-ownership, no-questions-asked starters across all formats with two starts, which makes Domingo German, with two favorable matchups and big strikeout potential, the highest-rated sleeper. I'd feel comfortable playing any of the top 14 in a standard 5x5 categories league and would expand the list of usable options through No. 17, Zach Eflin, in points leagues.
Rank
Pitcher
Start 1
Start 2
1
Max Scherzer, WAS
vs. PHI
at NYM
2
Mike Clevinger, CLE
at CHW
vs. TOR
3
Chris Sale, BOS
at OAK
at ARI
4
David Price, BOS
at OAK
at ARI
5
Chris Archer, PIT
vs. STL
vs. CIN
6
Marcus Stroman, TOR
vs. BAL
at CLE
7
Kyle Hendricks, CHC
at ATL
at MIL
8
Brad Peacock, HOU*
at TEX
vs. OAK
9
Matt Strahm, SD*
vs. ARI
at STL
10
Brad Keller, KC*
vs. MIN
at DET
11
Domingo German, NYY
vs. DET
at BAL
12
Kyle Gibson, MIN
at KC
at PHI
13
Steven Matz, NYM
at MIA
vs. WAS
14
Caleb Smith, MIA
vs. NYM
at ATL
15
Julio Urias, LAD*
vs. SF
at COL
16
Sean Newcomb, ATL
vs. CHC
vs. MIA
17
Zach Eflin, PHI
at WAS
vs. MIN
18
Ryan Yarbrough, TB*^
vs. COL
at SF
19
Sean Reid-Foley, TOR
vs. BAL
at CLE
20
Tyson Ross, DET
at NYY
vs. KC
21
Merrill Kelly, ARI
at SD
vs. BOS
22
Mike Fiers, OAK
vs. BOS
at HOU
23
Drew Pomeranz, SF*
at LAD
vs. TB
24
Anthony DeSclafani, CIN
vs. MIL
at PIT
25
Tyler Mahle, CIN
vs. MIL
at PIT
26
Drew Smyly, TEX
vs. HOU
at LAA
27
Shelby Miller, TEX
vs. HOU
at LAA
28
Zach Davies, MIL
at CIN
vs. CHC
29
Ivan Nova, CHW
at CLE
vs. SEA
30
Chris Stratton, LAA
at SEA
vs. TEX
31
Aaron Brooks, OAK*
vs. BOS
at HOU
32
Chad Bettis, COL
at TB
vs. LAD
33
David Hess, BAL
at TOR
vs. NYY
*RP-eligible | ^may follow an "opener"
