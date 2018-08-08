Fantasy Baseball: Updated rest-of-season top-200 rankings for H2H points leagues

It seems like every day we're hit with another reminder that Juan Soto is the greatest teenage hitter ever.

Often, the hit is quite literal. He parks one over the fence, as happened Tuesday. But reducing his impact to just the home runs is doing him a disservice. I'm not being glib when I apply the "greatest ever" label. His OPS is up to .999 for the year. The only other 19-year-old with a mark better than .900 over at least 200 at-bats was a little someone by the name of Mel Ott. Bryce Harper's OPS at that age was .817. Mickey Mantle's was .792. Ken Griffey's was .748.

Soto isn't just in good company. He left good company to start his own company.

He has nearly as many walks as strikeouts, has hit lefties better than righties (despite batting left-handed) and has been at it now for nearly three months. He was already well beyond the point of being a teenage curiosity, and now simply calling him the Rookie of the Year favorite seems like just as much of an understatement. He's an out-and-out stud, someone who has climbed his way into the top 50 overall, which means he's in the discussion to go in the first four rounds of standard mixed-league drafts next year.

Here's my latest top-200 rankings for H2H pointds leagues.

1. Mike Trout, LAA, OF

2. Mookie Betts, BOS, OF

3. Jose Ramirez, CLE, 2B/3B

4. Francisco Lindor, CLE, SS

5. Max Scherzer, WAS, SP

6. Nolan Arenado, COL, 3B

7. J.D. Martinez, BOS, OF

8. Chris Sale, BOS, SP

9. Justin Verlander, HOU, SP

10. Jacob deGrom, NYM, SP

11. Corey Kluber, CLE, SP

12. Manny Machado, LAD, 3B/SS

13. Bryce Harper, WAS, OF

14. Alex Bregman, HOU, 3B/SS

15. Andrew Benintendi, BOS, OF

16. Jose Altuve, HOU, 2B

17. Trevor Bauer, CLE, SP

18. Javier Baez, CHC, 2B/3B/SS

19. Charlie Blackmon, COL, OF

20. Freddie Freeman, ATL, 1B

21. Gerrit Cole, HOU, SP

22. Clayton Kershaw, LAD, SP

23. Noah Syndergaard, NYM, SP

24. Zack Greinke, ARI, SP

25. Aaron Nola, PHI, SP

26. Luis Severino, NYY, SP

27. Patrick Corbin, ARI, SP

28. Paul Goldschmidt, ARI, 1B

29. Trea Turner, WAS, SS

30. James Paxton, SEA, SP

31. Blake Snell, TB, SP

32. Giancarlo Stanton, NYY, OF

33. Christian Yelich, MIL, OF

34. Matt Carpenter, STL, 1B/2B/3B

35. Rhys Hoskins, PHI, 1B/OF

36. Ozzie Albies, ATL, 2B

37. Trevor Story, COL, SS

38. Carlos Correa, HOU, SS

39. Joey Votto, CIN, 1B

40. Charlie Morton, HOU, SP

41. Carlos Carrasco, CLE, SP

42. Juan Soto, WAS, OF

43. Anthony Rizzo, CHC, 1B

44. J.T. Realmuto, MIA, C/1B

45. Eugenio Suarez, CIN, 3B

46. Starling Marte, PIT, OF

47. George Springer, HOU, OF

48. Aaron Judge, NYY, OF

49. Eddie Rosario, MIN, OF

50. Jose Berrios, MIN, SP

51. A.J. Pollock, ARI, OF

52. Khris Davis, OAK, OF

53. Anthony Rendon, WAS, 3B

54. Michael Brantley, CLE, OF

55. Carlos Santana, PHI, 1B

56. Nelson Cruz, SEA, DH

57. Didi Gregorius, NYY, SS

58. Edwin Diaz, SEA, RP

59. Aroldis Chapman, NYY, RP

60. Craig Kimbrel, BOS, RP

61. Stephen Strasburg, WAS, SP

62. Madison Bumgarner, SF, SP

63. Nick Markakis, ATL, OF

64. Scooter Gennett, CIN, 2B

65. Max Muncy, LAD, 1B/2B/3B/OF

66. Jose Abreu, CHW, 1B

67. Mike Clevinger, CLE, SP

68. Xander Bogaerts, BOS, SS

69. Brian Dozier, MIN, 2B

70. Chris Archer, PIT, SP

71. Jesus Aguilar, MIL, 1B/3B

72. Kenley Jansen, LAD, RP

73. Blake Treinen, OAK, RP

74. Jean Segura, SEA, SS

75. Gleyber Torres, NYY, 2B/SS

76. Miles Mikolas, STL, SP

77. Tyler Skaggs, LAA, SP

78. Rick Porcello, BOS, SP

79. David Price, BOS, SP

80. Masahiro Tanaka, NYY, SP

81. Mitch Haniger, SEA, OF

82. Lorenzo Cain, MIL, OF

83. Justin Upton, LAA, OF

84. Shin-Soo Choo, TEX, OF

85. Cody Bellinger, LAD, 1B/OF

86. Whit Merrifield, KC, 1B/2B/OF

87. Edwin Encarnacion, CLE, 1B

88. Buster Posey, SF, C/1B

89. Ross Stripling, LAD, SP/RP

90. Gary Sanchez, NYY, C

91. Dallas Keuchel, HOU, SP

92. Felipe Vazquez, PIT, RP

93. Dee Gordon, SEA, 2B/OF

94. Gregory Polanco, PIT, OF

95. Kris Bryant, CHC, 3B/OF

96. Evan Gattis, HOU, C

97. Willson Contreras, CHC, C

98. Yadier Molina, STL, C

99. Yasmani Grandal, LAD, C

100. Andrelton Simmons, LAA, SS

101. Andrew Heaney, LAA, SP

102. Kyle Gibson, MIN, SP

103. Marco Gonzales, SEA, SP

104. Carlos Martinez, STL, SP

105. Nicholas Castellanos, DET, 3B/OF

106. Elvis Andrus, TEX, SS

107. Daniel Murphy, WAS, 1B/2B

108. Wilson Ramos, TB, C

109. Salvador Perez, KC, C

110. Yu Darvish, CHC, SP

111. Lance McCullers, HOU, SP

112. Sean Manaea, OAK, SP

113. Dylan Bundy, BAL, SP

114. Jack Flaherty, STL, SP

115. J.A. Happ, TOR, SP

116. Zack Godley, ARI, SP

117. Brad Boxberger, ARI, RP

118. Raisel Iglesias, CIN, RP

119. Ronald Acuna, ATL, OF

120. Kenta Maeda, LAD, SP

121. Jameson Taillon, PIT, SP

122. Jake Arrieta, PHI, SP

123. Jon Gray, COL, SP

124. Wil Myers, SD, 1B/OF

125. Odubel Herrera, PHI, OF

126. Andrew McCutchen, SF, OF

127. Mike Moustakas, MIL, 3B

128. Kirby Yates, SD, RP

129. A.J. Minter, ATL, RP

130. Robbie Ray, ARI, SP

131. Vince Velasquez, PHI, SP

132. Walker Buehler, LAD, SP/RP

133. Mike Foltynewicz, ATL, SP

134. Nick Pivetta, PHI, SP

135. Jose Quintana, CHC, SP

136. Sean Newcomb, ATL, SP

137. Travis Shaw, MIL, 2B/3B

138. Marcell Ozuna, STL, OF

139. Aaron Hicks, NYY, OF

140. Rougned Odor, TEX, 2B

141. Matt Chapman, OAK, 3B

142. DJ LeMahieu, COL, 2B

143. Jonathan Schoop, MIL, 2B

144. Wade Davis, COL, RP

145. Jon Lester, CHC, SP

146. Kyle Hendricks, CHC, SP

147. Rich Hill, LAD, SP

148. Cole Hamels, CHC, SP

149. Alex Wood, LAD, SP

150. Carlos Rodon, CHW, SP

151. Brandon Belt, SF, 1B/OF

152. Justin Smoak, TOR, 1B

153. Nomar Mazara, TEX, OF

154. Zack Wheeler, NYM, SP

155. Zach Eflin, PHI, SP

156. Marcus Stroman, TOR, SP

157. Danny Duffy, KC, SP

158. Shane Bieber, CLE, SP

159. Luis Castillo, CIN, SP

160. Eduardo Rodriguez, BOS, SP

161. Nathan Eovaldi, BOS, SP

162. Dereck Rodriguez, SF, SP

163. Tanner Roark, WAS, SP

164. Jake Bauers, TB, 1B/OF

165. Jed Lowrie, OAK, 2B/3B

166. Justin Turner, LAD, 3B

167. Eduardo Escobar, MIN, 3B/SS

168. Corey Knebel, MIL, RP

169. Roberto Osuna, HOU, RP

170. Sean Doolittle, WAS, RP

171. Brandon Morrow, CHC, RP

172. Bud Norris, STL, RP

173. Fernando Rodney, MIN, RP

174. Matt Olson, OAK, 1B

175. Cesar Hernandez, PHI, 2B

176. Robinson Cano, SEA, 2B

177. Matt Kemp, LAD, OF

178. Kole Calhoun, LAA, OF

179. Jurickson Profar, TEX, 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF

180. Josh Donaldson, TOR, 3B

181. Francisco Cervelli, PIT, C

182. Robinson Chirinos, TEX, C

183. Brad Hand, CLE, RP

184. Seranthony Dominguez, PHI, SP/RP

185. Jose Leclerc, TEX, RP

186. Josh Hader, MIL, RP

187. Joe Musgrove, PIT*, SP/RP

188. Will Smith, SF, RP

189. Shohei Ohtani, LAA, SP/DH

190. Tyler Anderson, COL, SP

191. Ketel Marte, ARI, 2B/SS

192. Asdrubal Cabrera, NYM, 2B/3B/SS

193. Chris Taylor, LAD, 2B/SS/OF

194. Brandon Nimmo, NYM, OF

195. Brian Anderson, MIA, 3B/OF

196. David Peralta, ARI, OF

197. Ian Desmond, COL, 1B/OF

198. Carlos Gonzalez, COL, OF

199. Yasiel Puig, LAD, OF

200. Kevin Gausman, ATL, SP