Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Marco Gonzales shuts down the Athletics and under-owned Rangers

The best laid plans, or something like that. I had planned on writing about Marco Gonzales as a regression candidate. Then he went out and made it a moot point.

Gonzales shut the Athletics out over seven innings and lower his ERA to 4.05. It was his third start of the season with at least 5.2 innings and zero earned runs, and his second in a row. He's still under-owned because he'd been pretty unlucky.

Subscribe to the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast for free on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play or anywhere else you listen.



Even after Wednesday's start, Gonzales has allowed a .352 BABIP and has a FIP (3.22) and SIERA (3.54) that make him look like a near must-own starting pitcher. He's done it with elite control (1.86 BB/9), which has allowed him to throw at least six innings in five of his last six starts. Over those six starts he has a 2.45 ERA and a 1.23 WHIP. It's time to add him and plan on starting him next week against the Rangers.

Before we get to the Rangers, let's talk about two more starters who had good outings on Wednesday.

Tyson Ross was just as awesome as he's been for most of the year on Wednesday. He struck out nine Nationals over six innings while allowing just one run. He's given up more than two runs once in his past five starts and twice since April 8. He owns a 9.55 K/9 and an ERA of 3.13. He may have a small amount of regression coming, but he looks remarkably similar to the ace he was from 2013-15. He should be owned in any league 10 teams or deeper.

Adam Plutko was pretty great on Wednesday as well, or at least his results were. He shut out the Cubs over six innings, but he had as many walks (four) as strikeouts. He's a 26-year-old rookie who is only eight percent owned, but I'm having a hard time getting excited about him.

Plutko threw 135.2 innings at Triple-A last year and had a 5.90 ERA. In 657 minor-league innings he owns a 7.5 K/9, and it was even worse at Triple-A. I wouldn't be adding him in anything other than AL-Only.

I don't generally take requests in this space, but I did get a tweet last night that got me thinking.

@AdamAizer @CBSScottWhite @heathcummingssr I’m telling you guys, Kiner-Falefa is a baller. A gamer. He looks really good to me. Take a look if you get a chance! Dude is straight baseball. And fun to watch. — Eric Spikes (@DeeperLeague) May 24, 2018

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is a 23-year-old who has played a lot more this year than the Rangers ever expected, and has been a slightly above-average player. He also has four hits in his past two games and just stole a base and drove in three runs. Unfortunately, he has almost negative power, with just five home runs in his professional career, and he isn't an elite speed guy. He also won't have a job if all of the Rangers ever get healthy at the same time. But this isn't all for naught, because there are a few interesting Rangers who are under-owned.