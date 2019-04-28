Fantasy Baseball Week 6 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings identify Mike Soroka, Yonny Chirinos as sleepers

Week 6 is light on the two-start options, and most of the advisable ones are already owned. Scott White ranks them all, highlighting a couple sleepers.

What happens when 11 teams are scheduled to play only five games in a given week? A shortage of two-start pitchers — that's what.

It turns out a number of them are reasonable plays in Week 6 (April 29-May 5) anyway. The top 11 I'd consider must-start in most all formats, in fact. But of them, how many could you realistically find on the waiver wire? Mike Soroka is the only one owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

But Yonny Chirinos with two favorable matchups is pretty interesting at No. 12. After him, my highest ranked is Jake Junis, who's only 39 percent owned, and by that point, we're already in the range of pitchers I'd consider inadvisable for traditional 5x5 categories leagues. He's fine as a points-league play — one who likely won't do too much damage in the format that most values volume, particularly with a favorable matchup against the Tigers on the schedule — but he shouldn't be a priority pickup for anyone.

The absolute cutoff for points leagues is Tanner Roark at 20, and he's a bit of stretch. In categories leagues, I wouldn't risk any lower than Kyle Freeland at 16.

Rank

Pitcher

Start 1

Start 2

1

Justin Verlander, HOU

at MIN

at LAA

2

Trevor Bauer, CLE

at MIA

vs. SEA

3

Blake Snell, TB

at KC

at BAL

4

Patrick Corbin, WAS

vs. STL

at PHI

5

German Marquez, COL

at MIL

vs. ARI

6

Luis Castillo, CIN

at NYM

vs. SF

7

Zack Wheeler, NYM

vs. CIN

at MIL

8

Chris Paddack, SD

at ATL

vs. LAD

9

Eduardo Rodriguez, BOS

vs. OAK

at CHW

10

Kenta Maeda, LAD*

at SF

at SD

11

Mike Soroka, ATL

vs. SD

at MIA

12

Yonny Chirinos, TB*

at KC

at BAL

13

Brad Keller, KC*

vs. TB

at DET

14

Rick Porcello, BOS

vs. OAK

at CHW

15

Julio Teheran, ATL

vs. SD

at MIA

16

Kyle Freeland, COL

at MIL

vs. ARI

17

Jake Junis, KC

vs. TB

at DET

18

Frankie Montas, OAK

at BOS

at PIT

19

Michael Wacha, STL

at WAS

at CHC

20

Tanner Roark, CIN

at NYM

vs. SF

21

Spencer Turnbull, DET

at PHI

vs. KC

22

Zach Davies, MIL

vs. COL

vs. NYM

23

Nick Margevicius, SD

at ATL

vs. LAD

24

Adam Wainwright, STL

at WAS

at CHC

25

Jake Odorizzi, MIN

vs. HOU

at NYY

26

Jeff Samardzija, SF

vs. LAD

at CIN

27

Michael Pineda, MIN

vs. HOU

at NYY

28

John Means, BAL*

at CHW

vs. TB

29

Anibal Sanchez, WAS

vs. STL

at PHI

30

Jhoulys Chacin, MIL

vs. COL

vs. NYM

31

Clay Buchholz, TOR

at LAA

at TEX

32

Ivan Nova, CHW

vs. BAL

vs. BOS

33

Manny Banuelos, CHW

vs. BAL

vs. BOS

34

Jason Vargas, NYM

vs. CIN

at MIL

*RP-eligible | ^expected to follow opener

 

