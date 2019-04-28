Fantasy Baseball Week 6 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings identify Mike Soroka, Yonny Chirinos as sleepers
Week 6 is light on the two-start options, and most of the advisable ones are already owned. Scott White ranks them all, highlighting a couple sleepers.
For more Fantasy baseball insights, and to keep up with all the latest news, roster trends and more throughout the season, subscribe to Fantasy Baseball Today now on iTunes, Stitcher or Spotify. You can find us on YouTube now, with full episodes and clips available every Monday through Friday.
What happens when 11 teams are scheduled to play only five games in a given week? A shortage of two-start pitchers — that's what.
It turns out a number of them are reasonable plays in Week 6 (April 29-May 5) anyway. The top 11 I'd consider must-start in most all formats, in fact. But of them, how many could you realistically find on the waiver wire? Mike Soroka is the only one owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.
But Yonny Chirinos with two favorable matchups is pretty interesting at No. 12. After him, my highest ranked is Jake Junis, who's only 39 percent owned, and by that point, we're already in the range of pitchers I'd consider inadvisable for traditional 5x5 categories leagues. He's fine as a points-league play — one who likely won't do too much damage in the format that most values volume, particularly with a favorable matchup against the Tigers on the schedule — but he shouldn't be a priority pickup for anyone.
The absolute cutoff for points leagues is Tanner Roark at 20, and he's a bit of stretch. In categories leagues, I wouldn't risk any lower than Kyle Freeland at 16.
Rank
Pitcher
Start 1
Start 2
1
Justin Verlander, HOU
at MIN
at LAA
2
Trevor Bauer, CLE
at MIA
vs. SEA
3
Blake Snell, TB
at KC
at BAL
4
Patrick Corbin, WAS
vs. STL
at PHI
5
German Marquez, COL
at MIL
vs. ARI
6
Luis Castillo, CIN
at NYM
vs. SF
7
Zack Wheeler, NYM
vs. CIN
at MIL
8
Chris Paddack, SD
at ATL
vs. LAD
9
Eduardo Rodriguez, BOS
vs. OAK
at CHW
10
Kenta Maeda, LAD*
at SF
at SD
11
Mike Soroka, ATL
vs. SD
at MIA
12
Yonny Chirinos, TB*
at KC
at BAL
13
Brad Keller, KC*
vs. TB
at DET
14
Rick Porcello, BOS
vs. OAK
at CHW
15
Julio Teheran, ATL
vs. SD
at MIA
16
Kyle Freeland, COL
at MIL
vs. ARI
17
Jake Junis, KC
vs. TB
at DET
18
Frankie Montas, OAK
at BOS
at PIT
19
Michael Wacha, STL
at WAS
at CHC
20
Tanner Roark, CIN
at NYM
vs. SF
21
Spencer Turnbull, DET
at PHI
vs. KC
22
Zach Davies, MIL
vs. COL
vs. NYM
23
Nick Margevicius, SD
at ATL
vs. LAD
24
Adam Wainwright, STL
at WAS
at CHC
25
Jake Odorizzi, MIN
vs. HOU
at NYY
26
Jeff Samardzija, SF
vs. LAD
at CIN
27
Michael Pineda, MIN
vs. HOU
at NYY
28
John Means, BAL*
at CHW
vs. TB
29
Anibal Sanchez, WAS
vs. STL
at PHI
30
Jhoulys Chacin, MIL
vs. COL
vs. NYM
31
Clay Buchholz, TOR
at LAA
at TEX
32
Ivan Nova, CHW
vs. BAL
vs. BOS
33
Manny Banuelos, CHW
vs. BAL
vs. BOS
34
Jason Vargas, NYM
vs. CIN
at MIL
*RP-eligible | ^expected to follow opener
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade evaluator, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 6 Preview: Hitters
Our Scott White considers the startability of Carter Kieboom and looks at some of his favorite...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 6 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Chavis, Fletcher stand out
We got some good news and some bad news on the injury front Thursday, along with some low-owned...
-
Prospects: Kieboom goes the callup
He's not quite Vladimir Guerrero, but Carter Kieboom brings plenty of exciting skills to the...
-
Prospects Report: Life after Vlad
Vladimir Guerrero's impending arrival consumes all prospect talk for now, but Scott White has...