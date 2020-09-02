Watch Now: Highlights: Rays at Yankees ( 2:51 )

Oh, what a Tuesday night it was. We saw the returns of Zach Plesac and Michael Pineda, two teams scored at least 16 runs and a pair of triple dongs. One of those three-homer performances was by Giants outfielder Alex Dickerson, who is just 12% rostered in CBS leagues. He's an easy add, right? Maybe not. Even after the five hits Tuesday, Dickerson is batting just .261. It's not bad, but not great, either. He also doesn't play against left-handed pitching.

If you want to take a shot in a five-outfielder league, sure. The Giants do play seven games next week. With that being said, this just seems like one of those random Coors Field explosions.

We broke down two interesting prospects just promoted and much more on Wednesday's edition of the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast. Follow all our podcasts and subscribe here.

On to the rest of Tuesday.

Tuesday's biggest winners

The other to hit a triple dong Tuesday was Marcell Ozuna. He is proof that using analytics like Statcast data works. Last year Ozuna severely underperformed both his batting average and slugging percentage based on his quality of contact. This season, he's hitting the ball nearly identical to 2019 yet he's been much better to the tune of a .297 batting average and a .987 OPS. Kudos if you took advantage of his draft-day discount. Let's stick with the Braves as rookie Ian Anderson dazzled once again. He allowed just two runs over six innings against the Red Sox, striking out eight. The eight strikeouts came on the back of 19 swinging strikes, including eight on the changeup and nine on the curve. I don't want to jinx him, but Anderson looks like the pitching prospect we've been waiting for. Make that two starts in a row where Masahiro Tanaka has been pretty impressive. He limited the Rays to just two runs on Tuesday, striking out seven. What's interesting is that he's doing it with his slider this year, not his patented splitter -- 11 of his 15 swinging strike in this start came on the slider, which currently has a career-high 41.9% whiff rate. Tanaka is close to earning my trust again.

Tuesday's biggest losers

I hate to rain on his parade, but Tuesday was a reminder that it isn't always Sonny in Cincinnati. I'll see myself out. Sonny Gray got bombed against the Cardinals, allowing six runs and recording just two outs. Regression was inevitable as he wasn't going to maintain a sub-2.00 ERA all season. I just wish it didn't all come in one start. After another 0-fer, Pete Alonso's batting average has dipped to .208 with his OPS down to .700. The two main issues for Alonso have been his batted ball data and his approach against fastballs. This season his ground ball rate is up about 6%, which does not bode well for a slugger of his make-up. Also, he's slugging just .343 against fastballs this year whereas that was .669 last season. If he can get back on track against fastballs, we could be looking at a big final month. Ryan Pressly had been pitching much better recently and then he ran into… Elvis Andrus? Andrus led off the ninth inning Tuesday with a game-tying home run, causing Pressly's third blown save of the season. If Pressly were to continue struggling, it seems as if Enoli Paredes has cemented himself as the eighth-inning man.

Tuesday's swinging strike leaders