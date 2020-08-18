Watch Now: Highlights: Padres at Rangers ( 0:47 )

If it seems like everyday is crazy in terms of Fantasy Baseball, that's because it is. Not only did we get the big Tigers promotions (Casey Mize, Tarik Skubal, and Isaac Paredes) but we saw a bunch of offense Monday night. As has been the case for most of the 2020 season, nobody shined brighter than Fernando Tatis. The 21-year old took sole possession of the league lead in home runs (11) and RBI (27) with a two-homer performance on Monday.

According to Baseball Savant, Tatis also leads baseball in average exit velocity and hard-hit rate. El Niño is just on a different level this year.

Check out Scott White's top priorities on the Tuesday Waiver Wire, plus we discussed the Tigers rookies and double-dongs galore on Tuesday's Fantasy Baseball Today podcast. Follow all our podcasts and subscribe here.

On to the rest of Monday's action.

THE LATEST IN THE WORLD OF FANTASY BASEBALL

According to C. Trent Rosecrans, there were no new positive COVID results in the Reds' latest round of testing. However, the Reds could be shorthanded with some players still in quarantine as a result of contact tracing. As of now, the plan is for the Reds and Royals to play their scheduled game on Tuesday.

Tommy Pham has a fractured hamate bone and will miss the next 4-6 weeks, which is basically the rest of the season. Jurickson Profar, Trent Grisham and Josh Naylor were in the outfield Monday night.

Sticking with the Padres, Wil Myers, who's dealing with a back injury, has a "good shot" to return on Tuesday.

Kirby Yates is likely to have season-ending surgery on his right elbow. Here's your final reminder that Drew Pomeranz is a must-roster player.

Jacob deGrom is scheduled to return to the Mets' starting rotation on Wednesday against the Marlins.

Braves manager Brian Snitker said Monday that there is still no timetable for Ronald Acuña. He's currently on the IL with wrist inflammation.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Monday that DJ LeMahieu is expected to be sidelined for 2-3 weeks. In other Yankees news, Aroldis Chapman was indeed activated Monday.

Josh Donaldson had a successful workout on Monday. He could be moving toward a return from the injured list later this week.

An MRI taken Monday on Yordan Alvarez's right knee turned up negative. However, he was not in the lineup for the second straight day.

Nick Madrigal, who separated his shoulder, has resumed "virtually all baseball activities," White Sox general manager Rick Hahn told reporters on Monday. He's on track to return later this month.

Salvador Perez was back in the lineup Monday after sitting out with blurry vision on Sunday. He would later leave Monday's game.

Monday's Biggest Winners

Andrew Miller has now converted two straight save opportunities for the Cardinals. He pitched a clean inning on Monday, striking out one. Two is enough for me. I think we can safely say Miller is the guy. He's rostered in only 15% of CBS leagues if you're in need of saves. What's old is new again. It's becoming very evident that Robinson Cano's down 2019 season was just a fluke. He launched two homers on Monday night and entering that game, he had a 53% hard contact rate with a 36% line drive rate. I'm confident saying Cano is a top 15 second baseman rest of season. Let's hit a double dose of Kyles, Seattle edition. Everybody keeps waiting for Kyle Lewis and Kyle Seager to fall off, and it's just not happening. The pair each had three hits and a homer on Monday night with both batting over .300. Seager's .310 xBA is currently in the 91st percentile. Continue to start both with confidence. I'm not sure how long it will last, but Randall Grichuk has gone through quite the transformation this season. His strikeouts, swinging strike rate and launch angle are all down while his walk rate and his line drive rate are way up. It's more of a profile you would see from a batting average contributor. Nonetheless, he went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBI Monday. This is a development worth watching.

Monday's Biggest Losers

And just like that, we're waving the white flag on Ross Stripling. We had high expectations for the former All-Star pitcher this season, but outside of his first start of the season against the Giants, he's been underwhelming. Stripling got hit hard Monday for seven runs over just three innings against the Mariners. He can be dropped if you need the roster space. No need to panic but I will just point out that Dylan Carlson had a rough day at the plate Monday. Over the course of the Cardinals' doubleheader, Carlson was a combined 0-for-7 with three strikeouts. I'm not dropping him or anything, but it would be nice to see some improvement. Always save the best for last. After recording just one out Monday, Trevor Gott did it again. Fresh off allowing nine runs over his last two appearances, Gott was tagged with a walk-off home run and the loss Monday night. I'd be very surprised if Gabe Kapler went back to him again. One of Tony Watson or Sam Selman seems to be the next in line.

Monday's Swinging Strike Leaders