Giants' Alen Hanson: Removed after fouling ball off leg
Hanson left Wednesday's game against the Marlins after fouling a ball off his leg, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The nature and seriousness of Hanson's injury are not yet clear, but he was reportedly in a lot of pain. Kelby Tomlinson replaced him at shortstop, but Brandon Crawford should be back as the everyday shorstop once he returns from paternity leave Thursday.
More News
-
Giants' Alen Hanson: Hits two doubles, drives in one•
-
Giants' Alen Hanson: Picking up start at second base•
-
Giants' Alen Hanson: Starts at third base Saturday•
-
Giants' Alen Hanson: Replaces injured starter Thursday•
-
Giants' Alen Hanson: Blasts pinch-hit home run•
-
Giants' Alen Hanson: Activated from DL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Stanton struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season H2H rankings
Scott White ranks the top-200 players for H2H scoring leagues with an eye on the rest of the...
-
Replacing closers Strickland, Herrera
An injury and a trade have opened the door to ninth-inning duties in San Francisco and Kansas...
-
Waivers: German, Peralta
If Domingo German somehow went unclaimed for the two-start week, you need to correct it, according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Closers on the move?
Kelvin Herrera is the first closer to be traded, so what happens next?