Hanson left Wednesday's game against the Marlins after fouling a ball off his leg, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The nature and seriousness of Hanson's injury are not yet clear, but he was reportedly in a lot of pain. Kelby Tomlinson replaced him at shortstop, but Brandon Crawford should be back as the everyday shorstop once he returns from paternity leave Thursday.

More News
Our Latest Stories