Hanson was released by the Blue Jays on Sunday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Hanson hasn't been able to find his stroke at the plate in 2019, slashing .187/.232/.271 with three homers and 18 RBI through 48 games with Triple-A Buffalo. He'll head to the open market as a result of his poor performance.

