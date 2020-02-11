Mariners' Alen Hanson: Invited to big-league camp
Hanson signed with the Mariners as a non-roster invitee Tuesday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Hanson played 18 games with the Blue Jays in 2019 before being released in August, hitting .163/.229/.163 with five runs scored and four RBI in 48 plate appearances. The 27-year-old second baseman will join his fifth major-league team and head to spring training to work with Seattle's coaching staff before likely returning to the minors to begin the year.
