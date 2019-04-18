Hanson is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Twins.

Hanson looked to be in line for more work in the infield following Lourdes Gurriel's recent demotion to Triple-A Buffalo, but it's instead been callup Eric Sogard who has been the main beneficiary. Sogard will draw a third consecutive start as the Blue Jays' leadoff man while Hanson remains on the bench for a second consecutive game. The switch-hitting Hanson may still be viewed as a short-side platoon mate for Sogard, who bats from the left side.