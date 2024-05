Casali is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Casali had started behind the plate in each of the previous three games, but he'll likely see his opportunities dwindle after Patrick Bailey (concussion) was reinstated from the 7-day injured list Tuesday. The journeyman backstop has fared well through the first four starts of his second stint with the Giants, going 4-for-16 with four walks, three runs and two RBI.