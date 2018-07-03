Hernandez (ankle) led off and went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Rockies.

Hernandez's status was questionable heading into Monday's contest after fouling a ball off of his ankle Sunday. Not only did the 30-year-old suit up, but he also smacked his 11th homer of the year. Hernandez's .283 batting average may eventually dip based on his 27.4 strikeout percentage and .354 BABIP, but that's really the only criticism -- albeit a minor one -- that could be made about the his breakout campaign.