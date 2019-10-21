Gorkys Hernandez: Becomes free agent
Hernandez elected free agency Monday rather than accept an outright assignment to Triple-A Pawtucket, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Hernandez had been outrighted by the Red Sox on Friday, but his veteran status meant he was eligible to refuse the assignment. The 32-year-old is unlikely to be a hot commodity this offseason due to his career .230/.292/.351 slash line.
