Hernandez entered Tuesday's game after Mookie Betts (foot) was removed and went 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored in a 12-10 win over the Rangers.

Betts was removed after he aggravated a foot injury when running into the wall to retrieve a triple hit by Texas' Delino DeShields. Hernandez has been relevant over the last week while Boston dealt with injuries to four of their available outfielders. Betts, J.D. Martinez, Andrew Benintendi and Sam Travis have all missed time but have returned and were available for Tuesday's game.